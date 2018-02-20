Dear President, please do not adopt the National Minimum Wage Bill

Another factor that has been ignored is the disproportionately harmful effect the NMW will have on the relationship of workers and their employers in the rural areas.

The assessment also reveals that economic researchers from Cape Town and Johannesburg universities predict potential job losses at between 204,977 and 897,068 as a result of the NMW. If they are correct, the number of unemployed people will not only increase significantly, possibly to 10-million, but the NMW will make it even more difficult for the expanded mass of unemployed people to find employment. Moreover, it reveals that these poverty-stricken, unemployed stakeholders have had no say whatsoever in legislation that will descend on them like a veritable plague, in many cases destroying any chance they might previously have had of entering the job market.

I submit to you that not only will the implementation of the NMW be economically unsound and harmful to SA’s forgotten people, but it will increase the unconstitutionality of an already unconstitutional situation. The mass unemployment we have in SA today is the direct consequence of the barriers to entry into the job market created by existing labour laws, which prevent the unemployed from exercising their constitutional rights to negotiate their own employment contracts, a situation that will simply be exacerbated by the NMW.

SA’s Bill of Rights is intended to protect vulnerable people, such as the unemployed, from having their rights abrogated. Legislation and regulations imposed on employers that create the indirect barriers preventing the unemployed from accessing jobs, makes these barriers no less real. The unemployed cannot get jobs because employers are prohibited from entering into employment contracts with them on terms and conditions that would be acceptable to all parties, a situation which conflicts with the constitutional rights of the unemployed.

Some self-explanatory illustrative examples from the Constitution show clearly that the unemployed are being denied their constitutional right to enter into mutually beneficial agreements with potential employers:

• Section 7(1), which "enshrines the right of all people of our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom". There can be nothing more undignified than for a willing individual to be denied the right to work, to equality before the law, and to freedom of contract.

• Section 7(2) requires the state to "respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights in the Bill of Rights". Unemployed people also have constitutional rights, yet they have become the "forgotten people" as far as constitutional rights are concerned, a situation it seems that may well have to be rectified by the Constitutional Court itself.

• Section 9 deals with the right to equality and Section 9(2) provides that "to promote the achievement of equality, legislative and other measures designed to protect or advance persons, or categories of persons, disadvantaged by unfair discrimination may be taken. SA’s forgotten people are clearly being discriminated against — why else would 9.2-million of them be unemployed?

• Section 9(3) provides that "[T]he state may not unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone "on one or more grounds". The labour laws, including the minimum wage, directly or at least indirectly discriminates against the unemployed while unfairly protecting only the employed.

• Sections 10, 11, 12(1), 12(1)(e), 12(2)(b) provide further Bill of Rights provisions that are not protecting the unemployed as they should.

President Ramaphosa, for the sake of your own political integrity and that of the millions of SA’s forgotten people who will be detrimentally affected by the institution of an NMW, please do not sign the proposed egregious NMW Bill into law, should it be approved by Parliament.