CARTOON: Zuptas at large

Joseph Busha from JM Busha talks to Business Day TV about Aspen Pharmacare while Gary Booysens from Rand Swiss discusses UnitedHealth
The new president’s victory at the ANC conference came thanks to someone regarded as a political hoodlum, writes Roger Southall
Switching beneficiaries from Grindrod/CPS accounts and cards to the Postbank card will take a maximum of six months, says CEO Mark Barnes
Save SA convenor Sipho Pityana talks to Business Day TV about what it means for SA to have Cyril Ramaphosa as president
CEO Andrew Mackenzie says higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow that was used to reduce net debt and increase returns to shareholders
The ratings agency warns of limited impact of Ramaphosa’s proposed jobs and growth measures, and divisions remain within the ANC that could impact policy making
Wine is seen as a prestige product in China, and Australia sells ‘a few vineyards a month’ to Chinese buyers — but can the buying spree last?
Cross-border exchange follows weekend escalation in violence
The focus on pitches will be sharper than usual in the wake of India series
Lebo Mashile turns the story on its head with Design Indaba performances
