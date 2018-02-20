Opinion

CARTOON: Zuptas at large

20 February 2018 - 05:30
Tuesday February 20 2018
Tuesday February 20 2018

Atul Gupta signed affidavit while in Dubai, but unclear if he is still there

The Hawks are looking for both Ajay and Atul Gupta after raiding their home in Saxonwold last week, and Ajay has officially been declared a fugitive
National
16 hours ago

Atul Gupta files urgent application to prevent his bank account from being frozen

The controversial businessman has filed an urgent court application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit ...
National
18 hours ago

SA’s most-wanted, Ajay Gupta, has not let Zexit cramp his style too much

The controversial businessman reportedly attended a wedding and then retired to a palatial bungalow in northern India when Jacob Zuma resigned
National
21 hours ago

Expect the unexpected, Fikile Mbalula says about state capture investigation

The police minister says more than 17 cases in the state capture probe are being investigated and some are ready for prosecution
National
22 hours ago
Monday February 19 2018
Monday February 19 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
As tax hikes loom, here is a look at all the ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Markus Jooste poser for NPA
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Zuptas at large
Opinion
5.
ANN CROTTY: Floyd Shivambu raises valid Steinhoff ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.