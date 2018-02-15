Bittereinder brigade the public face of the ANC

She met the Guptas with Zuma when they were planning to establish their newspaper, The New Age, and has complained ever since that it is being vilified for supporting Zuma’s government. She gave the Guptas’ ANN7 channel hour-long interviews in which she denied state capture existed.

Her son-in-law Ian Whitley was one of the "advisers" who accompanied Des van Rooyen into his office for a weekend special as finance minister after Nhlanhla Nene was fired. She reportedly repeated the offer of the finance ministry to Mcebisi Jonas after the Guptas offered him the Treasury.

She praised Van Rooyen as the most qualified finance minister SA had ever had, echoing her master’s words.

When Whitley approached her for advice about working in Treasury, she told him it was "an area of government reserved for an elite few and he was likely to be disadvantaged", revealing the master’s plan to capture the Treasury.

She also defended the Guptas’ supply of coal to Eskom, claiming they were cheaper than other suppliers, yet she continues to deny her allegiance to the family, saying she has been tarred simply for "sitting next to the Guptas".

She said the Guptas had created jobs and invested money in the country, and defended the family’s attempts to secure government money for advertising. She effectively sabotaged the ANC’s probe into state capture.

Duarte continues to be a denialist about Zuma’s exit. She contradicted reports that a sizeable number of national executive members wanted Zuma gone, insisting only six or eight had made the call. At the end of January, she insisted Zuma would step down only in 2019.

She claimed Zuma should be given credit for the National Development Plan, which everyone knows was the work of Trevor Manuel. It was a pet project of Ramaphosa, and was studiously ignored by Zuma.

Duarte also defended Zuma’s role in the Nkandla debacle, saying he had not asked for upgrades to his home.

Mabe, a former journalist, was elected the treasurer of the ANC Youth League in April 2008, when Julius Malema was president.

In 2014 he made a bid to become the league’ s president, backed by the so-called premier league faction – Supra Mahumapelo, David Mabuza and Magashule. His bid failed and he was part of the league’s leadership disbanded by the ANC in 2013.

The Anti-Corruption Task Team and the Special Investigating Unit found in 2014 that Mabe and two friends spent more than R2.2m from a South African Social Security Agency fund on expensive clothing and luxuries.

Out on bail after being charged, he said, echoing his mentor Magashule, that he was glad the ANC believed that individuals were innocent until proven guilty. He was acquitted.

He went to Parliament in 2014, but was soon embroiled in a corruption allegation after then public protector Thuli Madonsela found that Mabe’s company had improperly received a R33m contract from Prasa. Mabe tried to block an investigation into the deal.

In 2017, he rallied behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in her failed bid to become ANC president. He quit Parliament the same year and his recent appointment as ANC spokesman might be his reward from the premier league.

This trio will represent the ANC at press conferences. No doubt long after Zuma is gone, they will insist that he is still in the Union Buildings.

The ANC will have to find other means to communicate to the public if it wants to avoid perceptions that it is lost in a time warp.