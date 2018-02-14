Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Men, women don’t want to know about your divorce woes on a first date

14 February 2018 - 11:14 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK
The first date is not an opportunity to offload. Men are increasingly using dates to overshare about grievances in their lives — from divorce and family illness to financial strain and other problems.

