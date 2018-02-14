EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Men, women don’t want to know about your divorce woes on a first date
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The first date is not an opportunity to offload. Men are increasingly using dates to overshare about grievances in their lives — from divorce and family illness to financial strain and other problems.
It is the end of the road for Jacob Zuma — even the ANC Women’s League has accepted his recall, urging members to work towards uniting the ANC and making it an "even more effective instrument of liberation".
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Likening Jacob Zuma’s demise to the OJ Simpson car chase, Tony Leon says other than providing SA with a more enlightened HIV/AIDS policy, Zuma leaves nothing behind beyond disgrace and destruction.
Hilary Joffe explains the view that there is no way that the state capture commission could to complete its work within the 180 days specified in the terms of reference — two years is a more plausible timeline.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Eyebrows rise as Oceana CEO becomes the largest shareholder in a fishing business that provides a key service to the group’s biggest offshore subsidiary.
Kumba CEO describes the company’s results as a "royal flush", with no fatalities being recorded at its flagship Sishen mine and Kolomela mine.
Just how far up the owners’ bum can an editor bury his nose? This must be a global all-time low point. pic.twitter.com/iIP5hh3srS— Anton Harber (@AntonHarber) February 13, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.