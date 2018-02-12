Why Uber’s algorithm is not working to beat the gender pay gap

For the paper, the economists calculated the average total earnings of a driver per hour of availability on the Uber app in the US. Almost 1.9-million drivers, 27.3% of them women, provided the data between January 2015 and March 2017.

During that time, Uber changed how it paid its drivers, uncoupling their remuneration from the cost of the trip to the passenger in mid-2016. Now, in Chicago, a driver is paid $1.70 as base fare, then 20c per minute and 95 cents per mile. These fees are multiplied by a surge coefficient when demand for cars is high.

That change, of course, makes little sense to Uber’s (largely discredited) narrative that it’s not a taxi company but a platform that brings together drivers and riders. If it were such an intermediary, it would just charge a commission on what the passenger paid the driver. Instead, by setting up a reward system as if it were the drivers’ employer, Uber pushes them toward certain behaviours.

It appears that men get the hint better than women do. In addition to that, the algorithm rewards males’ greater propensity for risk-taking.

According to the paper co-authored by academics working for Uber, Stanford and University of Chicago, 48% of the gender pay gap is explained by speed alone. Male drivers on average drive 2.2% faster than female ones, which results in higher pay when miles pay better than time.

But the researchers don’t believe men drive faster to make more money. They point out that, even when running an errand or commuting, men are usually more disposed towards flooring it.

"We believe we can describe this speed difference across genders primarily as a difference in preferences that happens to have a productive value on Uber rather than a response by male drivers to the incentive to drive faster," the researchers wrote. "Others have shown that men are more risk tolerant, both in general and when driving in particular."

Another 36% of the gap is explained by experience. Women drive much fewer hours per week than men do, so they take longer to learn the tricks of the trade — such as cancelling rides strategically when a driver senses the ride won’t be worth it for them, or the customer may force them to wait longer than usual.

I rather think experience also includes various ways of gaming the Uber system. A study last year — disputed by Uber — showed drivers could organise mass "switch-offs", logging off in concert to create an artificial shortage of cars and turn on surge pricing.

Where the drivers work explains the rest of the gap. Men tend to head to areas where wait times, and the rides themselves, are shorter.

The researchers’ own conclusion is that, even in a neutral Uber environment, "gender-based preferences (especially the value of time not spent at paid work and, for drivers, preferences for driving speed) can open gender earnings gaps."