Wanted: leadership with integrity and fixes for our broken institutions

Thuli Madonsela, the former public protector and author of the State of Capture report and who is now a Stellenbosch academic in the field of social justice, gave a message of hope centred on the notion of re-anchoring democracy in people power. Her main point was that to be sustainable democracy must work for all. She mentioned the oft-quoted words of Judge Dennis Davis: "A conception of democracy which is committed to a notion of freedom and dignity, self-rule and self-respect must entail a commitment to a form of political practice that guarantees to each person the basic social conditions required for the fulfilment of these conditions."

The final speaker, Frans Cronje of the Institute of Race Relations, was able to highlight features of the socioeconomic progress in SA since the change in the constitutional dispensation that suggest things are not as bad as the chattering classes would have it. Polling results illustrate that jobs are the first priority of most respondents; the number of people in jobs has risen from 8-million to 16-million under the new dispensation.

Interestingly, since De Klerk gave his 1990 speech the ratio of black-to-white engineering graduates has changed from 1:40 to 80:40 without the number of white engineers who graduate each year dropping.

Cronje, relying on detailed polling data, is convinced that race relations in SA are not nearly as fraught as the Twitterati portray them to be. Some 80% of respondents were happy to tick the box that suggests: "We need each other."

What, you may ask, does any of this have to do with getting beyond state capture and corruption?

Given the nonconfrontational ethos of his foundation, it was fairly outspoken of De Klerk to stress the importance of leadership with integrity and the need for strong institutions of state. One of the UN’s sustainable development goals is exactly that: the need for institutions that actually work well is central to sustainability.

A clash of views on the remedy for the lack of accountability in politics emerged when Justice Johann Kriegler pleaded "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it", in relation to the electoral system, which was targeted by De Klerk and others for reform aimed at diluting the dire effects of proportional representation across the board. Kriegler pointed to the individuals in the institutional system as the culprits, not the system itself. Madonsela and Cronje respectfully disagreed.

It will be impossible to get beyond state capture if those responsible for it are allowed to get away with it. Not only will this encourage others to join them, but their protection by crooked cops and less-than-diligent prosecutors will leave the entire system of governance infested with both successful and would-be capturers of the state. It is, on past showing, the easiest way to get rich quickly. No wonder so many disadvantaged schoolchildren have ambitions to go into politics.

While the hand-picked officials in the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority are still in their posts, however tenuously, the rot will continue, the protection of the corrupt in high places will remain secure and the threat of failure as a state will endure. A better future in which peace is secure, progress is sustainable and prosperity is equitably shared is not possible unless the anticorruption machinery of state is adequately independent of the executive branch of government, properly resourced and sufficiently specialised to acquit itself of the task at hand effectively, efficiently and economically. These features are required by the Constitution, as interpreted by the Constitutional Court in the Glenister litigation in 2011 and 2014.