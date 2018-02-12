Strategies you need to know for drawing an income in retirement years

A major disadvantage of this approach is sequence of returns risk. The risk of lower or negative returns in the early stages of an investment when withdrawals are made tend to have a major effect on one’s wealth.

In the accompanying example, two investors drawing the same income achieving the same average return (8%) over the long term have very different portfolio values due to the sequence of returns.

The portfolio in scenario A is more than double that of scenario B due to good returns in the early stages.

The bucket strategy creates separate buckets of investments with lowest-risk investments in the near-term bucket, medium-risk investments in the next bucket and the riskiest investments in the long-term bucket.

Income is then drawn down from one bucket at a time, and when the capital from one bucket is depleted capital from the next bucket is used for income. Practically, an investor could decide to invest the income required over the next 12 months in a conservative strategy with little chance of capital drawdown, for example money market.

The rationale is that the risk and volatility with such a money market investment is very low and the capital is virtually guaranteed. The remainder of the investment portfolio remains invested in the medium-and long-term buckets. The bucket strategy may help investors weather the storm when markets are not behaving, as the medium-and long-term money, which are more volatile, do not need to be accessed for many years. Only funds in the money market are accessed.

The strategy can be complicated to administer. It can be costly if there are switching costs and may be less efficient from a capital gains tax perspective. There is also a reasonable degree of timing risk, as the investor will be required to make switches from the market into cash once a bucket of money is depleted.

Investors also need to think carefully how they allocate between the different buckets. There may be more spending in the initial stages of retirement (holiday and travel expenses) and later years of retirement (healthcare expenses) with less spending in the middle stages.