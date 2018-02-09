GADFLY: Emerging markets are relatively calm amid the turmoil

This has key implications for corporate bonds. While interest-rate risk is now a real concern, we don’t need to worry about credit risk just yet. This means that shorter-dated junk bonds may provide more protection than higher-rated securities with a longer tenor that are more sensitive to changes in interest-rate expectations.

Take, for example, the 40-year 4.44% bond issued by A-plus-rated Alibaba Group. The security, which was sold at a tiny 1.58% spread to treasuries at the end of November, has fallen about 8% this year. By contrast, the three-year 8.75% debenture issued by high-yield developer China Evergrande Group has dropped only about 1%.

Still, all bets are off if China can’t keep a steady hand on its policy levers. And I have real trouble understanding what Beijing is doing right now.

First, does the People’s Bank of China have to scare the world with a suddenly weak yuan fix? On Friday, the central bank lowered its yuan guidance by the most in a year, rekindling mutters of a surprise devaluation.

To be sure, China is probably frowning at the persistently weaker dollar. The yuan’s 8.6% advance against the greenback over the past year can’t be good for Chinese exporters. But with global markets tumbling, Beijing doesn’t need to add to the anxiety. Let’s not forget that the S&P 500 dipped 11% after the yuan’s August 2015 devaluation.

Second, stock-market regulators are giving investors the jitters. The China Securities Regulatory Commission urged brokerages last week to roll over stock pledges instead of selling the shares when prices drop, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

While that’s aimed at averting sharp market declines, it may have the opposite effect. Every year, the A-share market faces selling pressure before the week-long Chinese New Year holiday. The commission’s seemingly innocuous "window guidance" can easily be interpreted as a prelude to market-wide trading halts. That may make funds even more tempted to close their books early, fueling a downward spiral.

Third, traders are pointing fingers at local media reports that say the banking regulator will make cutting consumer debt a top policy consideration this year.