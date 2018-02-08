New amendments to labour legislation are likely to increase unprotected strikes

A much more reliable source of data, although not without its limitations, would be the number of incidents recorded within SA’s Incident Registration Information System (Iris) compiled by public order police within the South African Police Service. Myself and a team of researchers at the University of Johannesburg have worked extensively with this data and found that, between 1997 and 2013, 86% of all labour-related protests were orderly. Based on our understanding of more recent data there is no indication to suggest that the number of disorderly labour-related protests has significantly increased.

The evidence marshalled by the department can be described as weak, at best. What’s worse is that the amendments are likely to increase the problems they seek to solve.

The amendments introduce a raft of measures that will delay and inhibit the rights of workers to embark on protected strike action, through increasing the number of days for conciliation from 30 to 35 days, the introduction of secret ballots, and advisory arbitration. Each of these changes provide employers with more tools to disrupt strike action without engaging with the substantive issues raised by workers.

The compulsory introduction of secret ballots individualises an otherwise collective decision, but more fundamentally it takes away the ability of workers and unions to determine their own, internal, democratic processes. Furthermore, it provides employers with the opportunity to interdict strikes before they have even begun, based on legal challenges to the reason for which the secret ballot was conducted.

Advisory arbitration presents a number of additional challenges as unions would now be expected to involve experts in the deliberations of the advisory arbitration panel. This means that collective bargaining will become more technical in character and far removed from the control and direction of workers. Though the advisory arbitration process does not automatically interrupt or suspend the strike, workers and their unions will nevertheless have to contend with another bureaucratic procedure when exercising the right to strike. Unions are forced to take account of the advisory arbitration and its deliberation, even when they do not support it.