CARTOON: Zuma's exit talks

Equities in Asia remain shaky after big sell-off as US bond yields creep up towards four-year highs and as investors fret that low borrowing costs may be coming to an end
Onerous administrative processes have been shown to increase strike action, not prevent it, writes Carin Runciman
The High Court in Pretoria found Mxolisi Nxasana had to repay a R17m golden handshake given to him when he left office in 2015, as it was an unlawful settlement
Unprecedented meeting of all major opposition leader convenes to discuss a way forward, including no-confidence vote
Public filings reveal controversial US hedge fund Och-Ziff Management and UK’s TCI Fund Management were involved
The number of projects decreased from 67 to 48, the lowest since 2010
Insurance companies are helping to increase black numbers by insisting that parts and service suppliers increase BEE participation in franchise networks
Southern Africa is in the frontline of the war to wipe out malaria
Mosimane said referees had to manage the game and he thinks Victor Gomez’s weakness must be attended to
Hold the cynicism, BMW has filled a niche with something a bit special in the new X2
