CARTOON: Zuma's exit talks

08 February 2018 - 05:30
Thursday February 8 2018
Thursday February 8 2018

All opposition parties working on joint approach with Sona postponed

At least seven opposition parties are meeting as Zuma’s days seem numbered, saying the country ‘cannot grind to a halt’ amid the ...
15 hours ago

If he heeds calls to step down, Zuma will get his presidential pay for the rest of his life

Pensions for retired presidents previously amounted to 75% of their salary but in April 2008 that was amended by a resolution of Parliament to 100%
16 hours ago

READ: Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement on discussion with Zuma

The full statement by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on a discussion on the transition of president Jacob Zuma
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa will confirm Zuma’s position ‘in the coming days’

In a somewhat vague statement, Cyril Ramaphosa says Jacob Zuma’s fate will be known once ‘pertinent matters’ are finalised, acknowledging that ...
17 hours ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Future of opposition parties hinges on what ANC does

If the ANC fails to fight the misuse of public money and trust it will find itself in trouble again at the polls
1 day ago
February 7 2018
February 7 2018

