UK ready to build on new opportunities to grow local trade ties

We have much to do, and much to do together. We in the UK are now moving ahead with the second phase of negotiations on our departure from the EU. Over the coming weeks we are going to be working to formalise the withdrawal agreement reached by EU leaders in December and to negotiate the terms of an implementation or transition period to ensure that the process of leaving is as smooth as possible.

As we do so, we’re very mindful of the importance of ensuring that there’s no disruption to our existing trade with partners outside the EU like SA when we leave. Indeed, this has been a priority for us ever since our referendum, which I know UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond made clear when he visited SA in late 2016, and Secretary of State for Trade Liam Fox reaffirmed here last autumn.

With our partners in the South African Department of Trade and Industry and their counterparts from other Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) states, we’ve been working hard and at speed to this end. Our shared goal is to replicate the terms of the existing economic partnership agreement between the EU and the Sacu states plus Mozambique, a process known in the jargon as "transitional adoption".

I’m happy to say that we are as far advanced with this work on the EU-Sacu economic partnership agreement as with any other such global agreement. But of course we need to keep up the momentum, conscious that we will be leaving the EU in March 2019. So I look forward to discussing this and wider opportunities with Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and his team.

It is appropriate to be starting my visit in Cape Town. Not just because it’s the week of the Mining Indaba but because this province has especially strong economic ties to the UK. The UK is the largest source of tourism to SA and of the 400,000 Brits who visit annually an estimated 300,000 spend time in the Western Cape.

The UK is a leading market for wine, fruit and other agricultural produce from the province. And there are fast-growing ties in financial and professional services and in new industries such as fintech and education tech.

UK project managers and designers are helping shape the city of the future: Mace and Arup delivered Thomas Heatherwick’s vision to transform the disused Silo building into the stunning Zeitz Mocaa museum.

Regional development organisation Wesgro has been admirably energetic and proactive in seeking to attract UK investment and I look forward to building on that partnership while I’m here.

I’ll also be visiting Durban, where the city and province have been building a new link to the northeast of England.

I hope that my visit can help push this forward and that it will bear economic fruit in the coming years. Just as we want to build business ties with all parts of SA, we also want to ensure that all parts of the UK are looking at the opportunities here.

The UK-SA economic relationship has been strong for years. But I’ve no doubt that there is much more upside potential and that this is a good time to inject fresh energy and momentum behind it. It’s an important moment for both our countries, and I look forward to helping build our business ties for the future.

• Selous is a British MP and the UK prime minister’s SA trade envoy.