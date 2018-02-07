The wrong questions are being asked about Denel group

Whenever I see an article about Denel such as Terry Crawford-Browne’s letter in Business Day on February 1 (Sound Denel the death knell) my hair stands on end. Having being appointed CEO of Denel in 2005 and now reading articles and opinions about the company’s status, I feel hugely disappointed that much of the great work we did to adjust perceptions and put the business on a solid financial footing has seemingly been destroyed.

I say "seemingly", as the real picture is not entirely clear despite Crawford-Browne’s claim that Denel can pay employees only until March.

There is no single Denel, often referred to as if it’s one big business, so when everyone refers to "Denel not being able to pay its staff’s salaries", it is fundamentally incorrect.

Some of Denel’s subsidiaries and associate companies are cash-positive and their thousands of staff are employed in highly successful businesses. "Denel" should qualify which staff, division or head office could face a salary payment crisis, for the sake of accuracy and to prevent sending out a confused and factually incorrect message.

Denel was restructured from 2005 as an investment holding company, with a lean central corporate office (from 200 down to 40 staff), an array of wholly owned subsidiaries (with some joint ventures) and a number of associate companies. This structure was created by unbundling essentially a single legal entity with numerous fragmented divisions, into 11 focused legal entities. This meant assessing where Denel could be globally competitive on its own (retain wholly owned companies) or where it would need to create international equity partnerships to build commercially viable businesses (associate companies).