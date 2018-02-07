Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma's big stall

07 February 2018 - 05:30
Wednesday, February 7 2018
Delaying the president’s state of the nation address earns praise by opposition

Speaker Baleka Mbete says they will ‘go all out’ to ensure the postponement of the address has no bearing on the tabling of the national ...
National
14 hours ago

State of nation address postponed - read the full statement

'We have, regrettably, come to the conclusion that there is little likelihood of an uneventful Joint Sitting of Parliament this coming Thursday'
Politics
17 hours ago

Jacob Zuma’s spokesman tells SA that Cabinet meeting is not ‘special’

This pours cold water on speculation that the President had called a meeting to discuss his future with his Cabinet colleagues
National
18 hours ago

Even Zulu king cannot convince Jacob Zuma to go

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is said to have told the president to consider stepping down quietly instead of putting the country into a ...
National
22 hours ago

WATCH: Defiant Zuma stands firm

Political analyst, Dumisani Hlophe talks to Business Day TV about his take on the ANC’s top six asking the president to step down
Politics
23 hours ago
Tuesday, February 6 2018
