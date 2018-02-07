CARTOON: Zuma's big stall

Bullion rises as investors use dips to accumulate the metal after it lost more than 1% in the previous session
The Black Business Council looks set to crank up its involvement in the black industrialists programme as Zuma fades
The chamber has asked ANC president for a meeting to talk about the withdrawal of the Mining Charter and getting the industry back on track
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday evening
Rudi Dicks from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation talks to Business Day TV about the mining industry
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry says there is the expectation that new ANC leadership will lead to more pragmatic business and economic policy options
Insurance companies are helping to increase black numbers by insisting that parts and service suppliers increase BEE participation in franchise networks
The US’s claims on nuclear threats from North Korea, China and Russia draw rebukes in Geneva
Paulse believes that it is now or never for Robbie Fleck to take his team to the top
Screenings of the Academy Award-nominated Inxeba: The Wound were halted in some provinces after threats, writes Edward Tsumele
Need to stay informed?
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.