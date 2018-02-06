PIC should never have been allowed to keep information on any investments from Parliament

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and Matjila were courageous, and deserved full credit for opening the PIC up to scrutiny. However, the PIC manages public funds on behalf of clients, principally the GEPF, and should never have been allowed to withhold information on any investments from Parliament.

The campaign for greater transparency paid off, but it now needs to be complemented by a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at strengthening good governance and transparency. We need to ensure that, as far as possible, the PIC is "firewalled" from being captured by powerful public-or private-interest groups in SA.

That is why I submitted a copy of a private members bill entitled the Public Investment Corporation Amendment Bill [B-2018], to the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, for tabling in Parliament. The bill aims to promote good governance and transparency at the PIC.

Like any other piece of legislation introduced by a member, the Public Investment Corporation Amendment Bill was submitted in terms of section 73(2) of the Constitution, read together with National Assembly Rule 276(2), following publication in the government gazette (No 41215) on October 31 2017. It will now be processed like any other piece of legislation in terms of National Assembly Rule 276(3) in Parliament.

To strengthen good governance and transparency at the PIC, the bill proposes a number of amendments to the Public Investment Corporation Act (No 23 of 2004), to ensure, most importantly, that:

• The chairperson of the PIC will be appointed by the minister on the recommendation of the National Assembly, and will have the necessary expertise, qualifications and good character as required by the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (No 37 of 2002);

• The board of the PIC will include a representative of registered trade unions whose members form the majority of the members of the GEPF;

• All directives, including any updates of the Strategic Intent Statement by the minister of finance to the PIC for the reporting period 2015-16, will be tabled in Parliament;

• All regulations relating to the PIC will have to be tabled in Parliament; and

• A report reflecting all investments, whether listed or unlisted, be tabled in an annual report and published on the website of the PIC.

We are sure that if the Public Investment Corporation Amendment Bill were to become law, it would go a long way to ensuring that the PIC was "firewalled" from being captured by powerful public-or private-interest groups in SA.

We look forward to deliberating on submissions from interested parties, including political parties, trade unions and other stakeholders during the legislative process, which we hope will sharpen the bill and strengthen good governance and transparency at the PIC.

• Maynier is the DA’s finance spokesperson and is a member of the parliamentary standing committee on finance.