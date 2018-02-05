CARTOON: Lame duck Zuma

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Founder Mark Zuckerberg claims a 5% decrease in the time users are on Facebook is not important; perhaps it isn’t if advertisers are still coughing up
Whistleblower accuses suspended chief of Railway Safety Regulator of trying to dig up dirt on directors and executives
The president uses the annual political event to set out the government’s agenda for the year, writes Genevieve Quintal
Cement group maintains its market-leading position despite competitive trading environment and lower demand in SA
Meat, fruit and vegetables remain expensive items, but lower bread and cereal prices offer relief
The growth far outpaced the European car market’s 3.3% gain last year, suggesting consumers are warming to the idea of moving away from petrol and diesel power
The Supreme Court’s reinstatement of dozen of MPs ousted by President Abdulla Yameen gives the opposition an opportunity to impeach him
Despite the thumping final score Italy are refreshingly positive
Agents spilled the beans over thousands of state-sponsored assassinations, journalist says, writes Ethan Bronner
