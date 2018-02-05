Opinion

CARTOON: Lame duck Zuma

05 February 2018 - 05:30
Monday, February 04 2018
Monday, February 04 2018

David Mabuza set to lead delegation to discuss Zuma’s fate

The meeting could also determine if the president will deliver the state of the nation address scheduled for Thursday
National
20 hours ago

Bheki Cele launches attack on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

Cele has accused Magashule of destroying the party by saying it introduced him to the Gupta family
Politics
20 hours ago

Zuma must not leave office before 2019, says Hands Off Jacob Zuma campaign

The Unemployed Workers’ Union says Jacob Zuma is ‘under attack’, and is leading the charge to have him see out his presidential ...
National
2 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: The ANC’s misguided belief that they are the centre of power

It is government, rather than the ruling party, that creates policy, writes Anthony Butler, but don’t tell Zuma
Opinion
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma fights removal with last-ditch help

While the electorate is spoilt for choice, with no doubt more political parties to come before 2019, it’s a pretty hopeless bunch
Opinion
3 days ago
Friday, February 02 2018
Friday, February 02 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ANTON HARBER: The closure of the Guptas’ ANN7 by ...
Opinion
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma fights removal with ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ransacking the house apartheid ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RON DERBY: Now Capitec knows its fairytale story ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.