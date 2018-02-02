How to remove the transformation deadlock in SA’s mining industry

For example, a community will be much more sustainably transformed through reinvestment in and growth of existing assets. That will protect and grow jobs, while the community will benefit from local procurement policies, targeted socioeconomic spending, and workforce training.

Similarly, entrepreneurs are not created by forcibly introducing tiny geared minority interests at the asset level of every prospecting and mining right, with their success or failure depending only on a lucky share-price run at the time the debt needs to be repaid.

The original intention of mining industry leaders and regulators was to find a way to place 26% of the industry in previously disadvantaged hands after a defined period.

Unfortunately, this has morphed over time into a system where each prospecting and mining right is required to show at least 26% black economic empowerment ownership. This has resulted in a rather ludicrous system and a regulatory nightmare that is open to abuse from both sides, with widely differing “transformation” outcomes depending on the time a company entered into a well-intended transaction.

Although hugely beneficial to the legal, banking and advisory industry – as deals succeed and fail before being regurgitated – the result of the “negotiated settlement” at the time has left both sides with a system that doesn’t serve its purpose.

A quote from Albert Einstein is applicable to the industry: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” It is a mistake to believe that fiddling at the margins with percentages and timelines will eventually get us to nirvana. The laws of finance are like physics: you cannot create gold out of lead.

For example, it is impossible to expect permanent ownership transfer based on geared minority interests and dividend flows to minority shareholders and a guaranteed exit value – over and over again, and across the industry. To try to regulate a failed concept in the hope of bending the laws of finance to achieve it all will eventually lead to the demise of South Africa’s economic engine – a profitable mining industry.

Therefore, it is time to rethink the original intention of permanently transforming the industry, but go about it in a different way. The successes so far should be celebrated, and transformation should help more of these previously disadvantaged industry champions into real entrepreneurs who can stand on their own and compete on an equal footing; who can apply for prospecting and mining rights of their own accord; who can raise and commit capital and take risk like any other mining venture. Only then will the industry be properly transformed.