How to remove the transformation deadlock in SA’s mining industry
‘We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them’
The global macro background for the mining industry is looking positive – probably the best in a number of years.
Increasingly synchronised and accelerating world growth is good for commodity volumes and pricing. Also, interest in emerging markets is returning, with emerging-market investors even seeing South Africa in a better light following the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December.
But does that returning interest also apply to the South African mining industry? Not just yet. Many stars are aligning in global mining, but in South Africa the industry is at war with its regulators. There are pending court cases that relate to crucial disagreements about transformation in the industry. These cases could take years to resolve.
The sad part is that both sides actually agree on the basic tenet that transformation of the mining industry is necessary for the long-term health of the sector and the country. What is surprising, however, is the lack of agreement on the definition of a sustainably transformed industry and how to achieve that goal.
Fifteen years of trying to transform the industry has seen some spectacular successes – and some dismal failures. Industry participants and regulators must both acknowledge the successes and the failures. Transformation goes beyond the narrow ownership debate and should not put the industry at risk of losing its lifeblood – capital.
Fifteen years of trying to transform the industry has seen some spectacular successes – and some dismal failures
For example, a community will be much more sustainably transformed through reinvestment in and growth of existing assets. That will protect and grow jobs, while the community will benefit from local procurement policies, targeted socioeconomic spending, and workforce training.
Similarly, entrepreneurs are not created by forcibly introducing tiny geared minority interests at the asset level of every prospecting and mining right, with their success or failure depending only on a lucky share-price run at the time the debt needs to be repaid.
The original intention of mining industry leaders and regulators was to find a way to place 26% of the industry in previously disadvantaged hands after a defined period.
Unfortunately, this has morphed over time into a system where each prospecting and mining right is required to show at least 26% black economic empowerment ownership. This has resulted in a rather ludicrous system and a regulatory nightmare that is open to abuse from both sides, with widely differing “transformation” outcomes depending on the time a company entered into a well-intended transaction.
Although hugely beneficial to the legal, banking and advisory industry – as deals succeed and fail before being regurgitated – the result of the “negotiated settlement” at the time has left both sides with a system that doesn’t serve its purpose.
A quote from Albert Einstein is applicable to the industry: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” It is a mistake to believe that fiddling at the margins with percentages and timelines will eventually get us to nirvana. The laws of finance are like physics: you cannot create gold out of lead.
For example, it is impossible to expect permanent ownership transfer based on geared minority interests and dividend flows to minority shareholders and a guaranteed exit value – over and over again, and across the industry. To try to regulate a failed concept in the hope of bending the laws of finance to achieve it all will eventually lead to the demise of South Africa’s economic engine – a profitable mining industry.
Therefore, it is time to rethink the original intention of permanently transforming the industry, but go about it in a different way. The successes so far should be celebrated, and transformation should help more of these previously disadvantaged industry champions into real entrepreneurs who can stand on their own and compete on an equal footing; who can apply for prospecting and mining rights of their own accord; who can raise and commit capital and take risk like any other mining venture. Only then will the industry be properly transformed.
But how does one start all over again? First, the regulators will have to accept and acknowledge that there have been many transformation successes. Similarly, the industry will have to acknowledge where transformation has indeed failed and limited or no value was transferred.
Second, for those companies that have not yet achieved the agreed targets, previously disadvantaged ownership at the operational level should be an option, not a requirement. Instead, companies should be allowed to contribute assets, either their own or through acquisition, to form the core of the next black empowerment mining champion.
Alternatively, for those who cannot contribute or acquire assets, a financial contribution to bolster the new entrant’s balance sheet could be agreed to, through a one-off or upfront annuity for a period of time. The latter will hugely assist the new champions in raising capital and accelerating industry investment growth.
Third, to provide the certainty that both investors and the new mining entrepreneurs so desperately require, a clear methodology on how to measure success or failure needs to be agreed upfront, with defined timelines and targets attached. Continuously changing the goalposts kills investor confidence and South Africa’s long-term attractiveness as a mining nation.
Fourth, more public education is required by regulators and industry on the much broader benefits that a profitable, growing mining industry can bring to communities, employees and South Africa as a whole. The focus should perhaps turn more towards the equitable distribution of the benefits from resources, rather than who owns them.
There are many more angles to be considered in redesigning legislation that, as it stands, will simply reflect Einstein’s famous definition of insanity – doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
Nobody expects the process to be easy. It will involve hard work, open minds, trust and acknowledgement from both sides that the current processes simply will not achieve the ultimate dream: a sustainably transformed industry.
This article was paid for by RMB.
Please sign in or register to comment.