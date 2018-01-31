Water infrastructure investment an opportunity for private sector
Minister has called on companies to finance, develop and operate sewage-treatment plants
After bagging a fortune by predicting the 2008 housing bubble collapse, US hedge fund manager Michael Burry focused his investment activity on one commodity: water.
As the global population grows, demand for fresh water is set to soar. But how exactly does one profit from water? For Burry (depicted by Christian Bale in the Oscar-winning film The Big Short), the strategy that made the most sense was investing in food — growing crops in water-rich areas and selling them in dryer regions. He reportedly started buying almond farms, which are known to be water-hungry.
While the idea of investing in almonds as a proxy for water might appeal to speculators looking to profit from the next big thing, there is another, albeit less exotic, way the private sector has been participating in water for many years: the financing and managing of municipal water and sewage-treatment infrastructure. And although these types of ventures don’t offer outlandish profits, they do have the potential to provide predictable returns and low-risk inflation protection.
The private sector can play an important role in tackling SA’s water challenges. In fact, earlier in January, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane called for "a new partnership with the business and investment sector", saying: "Many of the nation’s water and wastewater infrastructure and systems have been operated for five or more decades. As pipes, pumps and plants reach the end of their expected lifespan, water infrastructure capital needs are growing rapidly, yet investment in water infrastructure is not keeping pace."
Private companies could step in to finance, develop and manage water infrastructure, allowing the state to redirect resources to other areas.
While private water schemes come in various shapes and sizes, they would typically involve providing a company with the exclusive rights to supply water, treat sewage and maintain the underlying pipe network in a specific area for a period of about 30 years.
There are numerous examples in the developed and developing world where water and sewage-treatment infrastructure have been financed and managed by the private sector.
PwC and the Global Infrastructure Investor Association recently published a report that highlights Chile and China as success stories in this regard.
Towards the end of the 1990s, Chile had only a handful of wastewater-treatment plants, and a mere 15% of sewage was properly treated. Chile set itself a target to treat at least 90% of sewage by 2010 — an ambitious goal that required an estimated $4bn investment. The state-owned water companies didn’t have this type of capital, so the government involved the private sector by selling strategic stakes in 13 public water companies.
Early investors were predominantly European players such as Agbar, Anglian Water and Thames Water, with some shareholding later acquired by institutional backers, including Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan board.
By 2010, almost 100% of sewage was collected and treated, with a sharp improvement in public health. Chile became recognised as a leader in wastewater treatment. But privatisation in Chile also has a dark side. Over the years, private water operators have come under fire for a significant increase in tariffs and not adequately investing in the maintenance of water infrastructure.
To cater for rising water demand due to rapid economic growth, China also started inviting private investors in the early 1990s.
PwC points out that instead of the full privatisation of companies and water infrastructure, China’s approach has been
a public-private partnership model: private investors build the water and sewage-treatment plants and then receive income for operating them.
For instance, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Mira), the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager, entered China’s water industry in 2012. One of Mira’s wastewater plants in Shenyang processes 500,000 tonnes of sewage, which was previously deposited untreated into a major river.
SA, too, has a few municipalities where private companies are responsible for delivering water and sanitation services. After buying out the previous owners, Singapore-based Sembcorp is the owner of two projects, one in Mbombela serving Nelspruit, Kanyamazane, Matsulu and surrounds, and the other in the iLembe municipality serving Ballito and surrounds. These projects, both launched in 1999, went through some growing pains but are now regarded as successes.
The Department of Water and Sanitation awarded both schemes with Blue Drop and Green Drop awards, which acknowledged excellence in water supply and sewage treatment, respectively.
However, in Johannesburg, private water supply, introduced in 2001, had the opposite effect.
Johannesburg Water decided not to renew a management contract with a consortium of private operators when it expired in 2006. The reasons included the implementation of demand-side management of water (in effect limiting supply to low-income people), which contributed to community resistance and protests.
One of the biggest criticisms, justifiably so, against the privatisation of water distribution is that it could lead to a rise in tariffs — as has been the case in Chile, Johannesburg and numerous other places. But prices can easily be regulated through transparent water supply contracts.
There are also lessons to be learned from the acclaimed Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, which has attracted more than R200bn in private investment. Part of the success has been a transparent bidding process, free from corruption allegations.
SA’s water industry should build on the privatisation successes in countries such as Chile and China as well as SA’s projects in Mbombela and Ballito.
• Nieuwoudt is chief investment officer at Gaia Infrastructure Partners.
