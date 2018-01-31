GADFLY: More women means enhanced business — so where are they?

And yet few industries have moved at a slower pace than Wall Street, particularly on the investing side. That’s to the market’s detriment.

Globally, the proportion of funds that have at least one female manager has held at about 20% since the financial crisis, Morningstar found in a follow-up study in 2016. The rates of female representation among mutual-fund managers were particularly weak in the US and Germany at 10% and 9%, respectively. The UK wasn’t much better at 13%. As of 2015, among the largest fund companies, San Francisco-based Dodge & Cox had the highest proportion of women fund managers at 25%, while Lord Abbett came in last at 3.5%.

Women are also less likely to manage active funds — rather than passive funds that track indices — and more likely to run funds of funds, which own other funds rather than individual securities. This shows how women in the industry often have less influence over specific investing decisions, even though women have been found to be less knee-jerky when it comes to trading — which saves clients money.

According to Morningstar: "This invest-with-conviction approach we observe among women may be especially beneficial for active managers, which increasingly face cost scrutiny and have largely under-performed passive funds with a conventional higher-turnover approach."

There also appears to be less job security for women in fund management, and their tenures are shorter. A study published last year by Brad Barber and Anna Scherbina of the University of California at Davis, along with Federal Reserve economist Bernd Schlusche, found that women have between a 9.2% and 10.5% higher probability of losing a co-management job than their male counterparts.

Say a fund closes, the odds are higher that a male manager has other funds he’s running, whereas a female manager may be left without a job.

However, in the biggest clap-back to the notion that women quit to raise families, the academic study found that the "higher likelihood of prematurely leaving the industry and the lower odds of being promoted compared to men affects women across the age spectrum, and not only women of childbearing age". Women aren’t opting out of money-management roles to have babies. The onus is on heads of investment firms to hire more women and give them more responsibilities.

Gender diversity and client returns go hand in hand. It’s time the discussion makes its way to this segment of the economy next.

