EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ben Martins needs to tell SA the truth about the Guptas
31 January 2018 - 13:09
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
It’s great that former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has opened up, but like Ben Martins, he still has a lot of explaining to do.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The Jacob Zuma era is over; this surely matters more than whether he leaves office next week, next month or mid-year, argues Steven Friedman.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Steel imports drop in 2017 but ArcelorMittal still cannot balance the books.
Vodacom grows its SA revenue by 6.2%.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
#EskomInquiry Martins says he "rebuked" the Guptas when he learned they had told foreign train manufacturers that they represented President Zuma.— POWER987News (@POWER987News) January 31, 2018
