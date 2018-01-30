ANC: a party keen on analysis, and paralysis in acting on it

"The connected Community Service Network must also diversify services to integrate online services. To this end the South African Post Office must be supported to accelerate evolution and migration of traditional postal services to

e-services using innovative technology platforms and electronic channels.

"The ANC must show leadership and utilise the services of the Post Bank."

It is quite clear today that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was in open warfare against the highest decision-making body in her political party. Her reward was to be re-elected to the NEC in December.

Resolution after resolution adopted by the ANC in 2012 was ignored by the people the party deployed to Parliament and the Cabinet. This points to a deep structural problem in the party and a crisis in leadership.

Dlamini’s ham-handed attempt to ignore the Post Office’s role in dispensing social grants and the millions of rand she spent defending herself in the courts could have been prevented if her party had held her to account.

She is not alone flouting ANC resolutions from Mangaung. The list of leaders ignoring the wishes of ANC members is a long one. A land audit was commissioned in 2007 at the Polokwane conference, it has yet to be made public. How can you redistribute land if you don’t know how much is available?

The same goes for the conference focus on the role of small enterprises as the drivers of integrated economic growth.

According to independent economic research group Trade and Industry Policy Strategies the small business sector decreased by 37,000 businesses in 2008-15.

All the indicators on the government’s "priority" programme of combating poverty, inequality and unemployment are negative since Mangaung.

According to Statistics SA, abject poverty and unemployment is on the increase. And SA remains the most unequal society in the world, according to the UN and World Bank.

If the ANC is failing to deliver on the programmes that are the most important to them, what about the other things the government is supposed to do for its citizens?

It is worse than not implementing what they were supposed to do — the party seems to have run out of ideas.

Take the slogan radical economic transformation. Question ANC members about this and a long history lesson will follow on how they handled the nature of SA’s uncompetitive economy based on racial lines at their 1969 conference in Tanzania.