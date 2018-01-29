Long-term strategy puts firms in position to reap financial gains

The debate over the merits of short-termism versus long-termism has raged for many years but has now finally been put to bed.

A 15-year longitudinal study by McKinsey (yes the same one) from 2001-15 involving 651 non-financial US companies (60% to 65% of the total US market cap) found that the long-term focused companies surpassed their short-term focused peers on several important financial and economic measures.

The findings were published in a report by the McKinsey Global Institute in February 2017 entitled, Where companies with a long-term view outperform their peers.

The reported gains are:

• Average job creation for the 164 long-term-oriented companies over the 15-year period was 11,600 above the average for the 451 short-term-oriented companies: long-termism added about 2-million jobs;

• McKinsey estimates that if the entire market were long-term, 8-million more jobs could have been added (5-million in the US and 3-million overseas); and

• 5%-million more jobs in the US would have unlocked as much as $1-trillion in additional GDP, or 0.8% of GDP per year.

The figures presented below reflect the extent to which the average gains for long-term-oriented companies exceeded average gains for short-term-oriented companies:

• Average company revenue up 47%;

• Average company earnings up 36%;

• Average company economic profit up 81% (profit less opportunity cost of capital);

• Average market capitalisation up $7bn;

Above-average returns to shareholders: there is 50% greater likelihood of being in the top quartile, or decile, at the

end of the period measured. What this implies, in the broadest sense, is that those companies that do not embrace long-termism are underperforming relative to their potential, irrespective of their absolute levels of performance.

It also means SA’s economy has upside potential in terms of GDP growth and job creation should all corporates embrace long-termism.