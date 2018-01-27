Ode to the washing machine: I love you more than solar panels

The washing machine is the unsung hero of the feminist revolution. There’s a lively argument that the washing machine is actually what enabled the average woman to work outside the home. When finally adopted, it certainly liberated women from the brutal labour involved in doing laundry with lye and a washboard. (Now we complain about the comparative delights of folding the stuff!)

These days, according to the [US] census, more than 85% of American households have a washing machine. Almost all of the rest have access to shared machines. They are ubiquitous in our lives, and collectively represent an almost unimaginable wealth of shared prosperity.

So I was a little sad that when President Donald Trump announced tariffs this week, most of the attention was focused on Chinese solar panels, rather than South Korean washing machines.

Of course, it’s easy to understand why solar panels hogged the spotlight. The falling price of solar panels has been a big news story in recent years: big business for firms that install them, and big dreams of a world without fossil fuels. They are vivid to readers and journalists.

Of course there is also a very active solar lobby, with a very active public relations apparatus, which was ready to spring into action as soon as the tariffs were announced. Samsung and LG saying "Hey, wait a minute!" didn’t register in quite the same way.

There is also, of course, a political angle.

Environmentalism is identified with the left, so while I’d argue that we all, left and right, have an interest in clean, cheap energy, a punitive levy on solar panels reads as an attack on the president’s political enemies.

Politics aside, let me state clearly: raising the cost of solar panels will have an adverse impact on the jobs of solar panel installers, and mean more power generated from dirtier, limited resources. These tariffs are economically distortionary and bad for Americans, and they should be lifted.