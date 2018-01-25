Poor nutrition is stunting intellectual development

It used three main factors to measure educational outcomes: the age the child started grade 1; the number of grades they had completed by 2014-15; and the answers to a series of questions on whether the child passed, failed or withdrew before completing grades in which they had enrolled.

It found that later educational outcomes of children stunted in wave 1, when they were aged eight or younger, were significantly poorer than those of their non-stunted peers for analysis restricted to Black African and coloured children (the white and Indian sub-samples were very small). These stunted children — aged seven to 14 — were found to have enrolled later for grade 1, completed fewer years of schooling and were more likely to have failed other grades. This could have a knock-on effect on their future.

Children who were stunted and had completed fewer years of schooling by age 14 gave their peers a head start both in terms of further education and, later, in the job market. Late enrolment does not fully account for this difference.

Even after controlling for age at first enrolment, Casale’s analysis found that stunted children tended to progress through the schooling system slower, meaning a potential reduction in lifetime earnings (if they graduate later).

The research found that obesity did not have a significant effect on educational performance. However, Casale noted that the effect of obesity in childhood could be further researched.

There are further concerns. The paper also mentions findings from analysis by Casale and Desmond (2016), which examined changes in stunting status versus cognitive outcomes in preschool children using Birth to Twenty cohort data.

This research found that children who recover from stunting in early childhood still do worse, on average, than children who were never stunted. According to Casale’s paper, this suggests that "the timing of good nutrition is key in the child’s development", but unfortunately this remains an underresearched area in SA.

According to Casale, the reasons for poor nutrition’s effects on child development, which have been suggested by previous research, are varied. She highlights how previous research suggested that a lack of nutrients may cause structural damage to the brain, particularly during the earliest stages of development. Other research suggested that poor nutrition may also affect social development in various ways.

There are environmental factors that may go hand in hand with poor nutrition, which means that while not all aspects of a child’s development can be put down to nutrition alone, stunting is a powerful indicator of many aspects of a child’s future. Poor nutrition may function as a litmus test of sorts within a larger social, economic and family environment.

This means as SA works towards giving its youth better prospects for employment and higher education access, the government must not lose sight of the process to get them there.

It will be helpful to dig deeper in future: where can caregivers, schools and communities be better supported? How can the allocation of child support grants be improved so that children benefit in a timely fashion? How can we offer support to stunted children to give them the best chance alongside their peers? How can we address stunting earlier so that we avoid bottlenecks in the schooling system?

With the school year beginning, a new generation of learners have embarked on their journey to matriculation and — hopefully — beyond. It is a time of hope and optimism, and data from NIDS can contribute to that.

Armed with reliable information, we can begin to look for solutions and ultimately build environments that nourish both our children’s bodies and their future prospects.

• Richmond is senior operations manager for the National Income Dynamics Study at the University of Cape Town.