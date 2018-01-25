CARTOON: Singh shocker

The Anglo American family releases December quarter production updates, and Stats SA publishes December’s farm and factory gate inflation
Now that the Guptas are gone, do firms like CPI that have done their dirty work survive?
The disgraced former Eskom CEO left under a cloud after damning State of Capture report
The taxi bosses claim they are owed R1m after ferrying more than 20,000 ANC supporters during the January 13 event
Regulators have widened their investigation into service agreements to include an increase in insurance reserves
The budget will involve ‘interventions’ in order to boost confidence and grow the economy, says the finance minister
Expectations that global growth will improve over the next 12 months is at the highest level since 2012, PwC survey shows
Employment data show a historic 32.2-million are employed, but the real value of earnings continues to decline
Philander celebrates 50th Test with sublime spell
Lerato Matebese details the new models we can look forward to in SA in 2018 as well as a few more that are still under consideration if economic and market conditions are right
