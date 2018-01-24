Why shaking up Eskom matters for the economy

SA’s power utility Eskom has seen a remarkable leadership shake-up in the past few days. Almost the entire board has been replaced with seasoned businessmen. And a well respected acting CEO has been put in place, too. The developments appear to reflect resolve by the country’s deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was elected as president of the ANC in December. Sibonelo Radebe asked Jannie Rossouw to discuss what the changes at Eskom mean.

SIBONELO RADEBE: What do you make of the shake up at Eskom?

JANNIE ROSSOUW: The announcement of a new board at Eskom is welcome for a number of reasons.

First, the previous board and top executive layer proved to be incompetent if not downright destructive. Secondly, the power utility had sunk into dire financial difficulties on their watch. Recent reports suggested that the power utility had run out of funds and wouldn’t be able to meet its obligations unless government stepped in with another huge bailout. This after the government injected R23bn in equity and wrote off about R60bn over the past five years.

Over the past five years or so, Eskom has been hit by a series of corporate governance breaches of the worst kind. These included the former CEO Brian Molefe trying to secure a R30m pay-out for only 18 months at the helm.

And it’s become clear from the Gupta leaks that the power utility had come to play a central role in a raft of activities related to state capture. It appears to have served as a conduit to transfer government resources to well-connected and corrupt individuals and families in SA.

Given the damage that’s been done, the previous board at Eskom simply could not continue. It had no plan to turn the company around or stop corruption. Its only strategy was to lean on the South African government for more financial assistance.