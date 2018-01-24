Overheating, euphoria and low volatility a precursor to change

Markets have made a strong start to the year. The S&P 500 has risen more than 4% in the year to date, with the Hong Kong Hang Seng index up close to 5%. This strong performance comes on the heels of a 6.1% increase in the S&P 500 last quarter.

While our overall equity market view is constructive, we doubt that the pace of gains can be sustained in the near term. Markets are becoming overheated and are beginning to exhibit signs of euphoria. The equity markets risk-reward profile is deteriorating.

Data on sentiment from the American Association of Individual Investors (as at January 3) showed 59.8% of individual US investors were bullish on markets on a six-month view — the highest reading since December 2004. Only 15.6% held a bearish view — the lowest reading since June 2003. On a net basis, the sentiment indicator is at its most bullish since December 2010.

Extreme levels of investor sentiment are often a precursor to a market turning point. The previous two highest readings of the net sentiment indicator were in December 2010 and November 2014. These proved to be a useful contraindicator, as the peak in sentiment heralded a decline in markets the next year. The S&P 500 ended 2011 flat and declined 1% in 2015.

As Warren Buffett warned investors, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

Investor sentiment towards the euro is now at extreme levels, with traders holding a record long position of 144,700 contracts as at January 9, according to the Chicago Futures Trading Commission.