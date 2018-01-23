EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Qedani Mahlangu continues to play the blame game
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu refuses to go down alone.
Aubrey Matshiqi says the ANC needs to be flexible about the matter of two centres of power, because the day could come when there is a need to keep a "disastrous palooka of an ANC president" as far from the Union Buildings as possible.
Daily Maverick reports on how Taiwanese national and Zuma-linked businessman Jen Chih (Robert) Huang attempted to settle his and his company’s R3bn tax affairs for R20m, and how the finalisation of Huang’s case, code-named Project Nightfury, seems to have ground to a halt.
Massive impairment at Lonmin pushes the company’s net worth to $674m, well below the $1.1bn that has been stipulated by lenders in its debt covenants.
A stronger rand, production glitches and SA’s unreliable power supply dampen strong performance by Sasol.
Black Sash: Three officials say you ran the work streams.— Phillip de Wet (@phillipdewet) January 23, 2018
Dlamini: That is not true.
Black Sash: Let us show you 10 official documents that support what they say.
[8 documents later]
Dlamini: “I think the whole exercise is becoming too technical.”
