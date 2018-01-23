Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Qedani Mahlangu continues to play the blame game

23 January 2018 - 13:18 Wilson Johwa
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: ALON SKUY
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu refuses to go down alone.

Here is what Eskom’s new leadership has to do.

Aubrey Matshiqi says the ANC needs to be flexible about the matter of two centres of power, because the day could come when there is a need to keep a "disastrous palooka of an ANC president" as far from the Union Buildings as possible.

Daily Maverick reports on how Taiwanese national and Zuma-linked businessman Jen Chih (Robert) Huang attempted to settle his and his company’s R3bn tax affairs for R20m, and how the finalisation of Huang’s case, code-named Project Nightfury, seems to have ground to a halt.

Massive impairment at Lonmin pushes the company’s net worth to $674m, well below the $1.1bn that has been stipulated by lenders in its debt covenants.

A stronger rand, production glitches and SA’s unreliable power supply dampen strong performance by Sasol.

