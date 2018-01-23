A chance to reverse the decline of SA’s ability to deliver social services

The post-1994 years did more than try to equalise the terms of service provision; they brought innovative new policies and legislation, including our constitution, which generally served us well over the following decades. The full transformation of local government had to wait until 2001, when "making it work" became the priority of state reform. New metros and a new two-tier structure of local and district municipalities were established, including in parts of the country that under apartheid had no effective local government. The option of deracialising existing administrations could work for urban areas, but in the rural areas of the former bantustans (or homelands) new administrations had to be built from scratch.

Looking back at the 2001 to 2008 period, the state across all spheres of government did "make it work" in the sense that there was a rapid increase in delivery of services: water supply, sanitation, electricity and roads most notably. Housing delivery, in terms of number of units delivered, was remarkable. But there was growing concern about the capability of local government to manage the resulting infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. The two-tier structure of local government outside the metros was also showing inefficiencies.

In understanding state capability in this second phase, it is necessary to look at service provision by sector. In the case of water and sanitation the phase started with strong political and administrative leadership from what was then the water and forestry department. Civil society was an active participant in rural areas, in the form of water committees which, in many places, took responsibility for operating and maintaining local water supply systems. The sector was backed by international partners, which, along with the department, supported rural municipalities.

The electricity sector had a bipolar nature in the 2001-08 period. On the positive side, urban municipalities and Eskom rapidly increased access to electricity by households, a major achievement by international standards. On the other hand, the national minerals and energy department infamously delayed the implementation of new power generation plants, which resulted in the power shortages post-2010.

The Department of Transport also contributed to economic inefficiency through the lack of attention to planning and implementing public transport interventions in metros. Although the 2010 Soccer World Cup served as a stimulus for planning bus rapid transit systems, the passenger rail system languished, and cities are left with underdeveloped public transport systems, rescued significantly by the minibus taxi industry.

The housing sector certainly did "make it work" over the 2001-08 period, with 320,000 new housing units provided per year, 220,000 under the RDP public housing programme. Individual households in rural areas built on average 50,000 houses a year, largely without support from the state or from the formal housing finance sector. While shortcomings related to the effect on city spatial efficiency of this large-scale housing programme have been recognised subsequently, the scale of housing delivery over this phase remains remarkable.