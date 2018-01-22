The power of understanding economic cycles to inform financial decisions

Progress in the fields of finance and economics appears to be cyclical, rather than cumulative. Economist JK Galbraith said it best: "There can be few fields of human endeavour in which history counts for so little as in the world of finance. Past experience, to the extent that it is part of memory at all, is dismissed as the primitive refuge of those who do not have the insight to appreciate the wonders of the present."

Many investment managers do extensive macroeconomic research to develop a top-down view of the return prospects for each asset class. They then determine the weightings of the respective asset classes in their multi-asset funds based on

this view. In our experience, trying to predict economic and market cycles is a poor allocation of resources and hardly ever improves performance or lowers risk.

The truth is that cycles cannot be forecast. Market tops and bottoms can never be observed in real time — only with hindsight. An investment manager who devotes considerable resources to developing a top-down view generally feels obligated to use it, and may become increasingly confident of its forecast accuracy just as a market cycle matures and approaches an inflection point.

Rather, we believe managers should focus on buying high-quality stocks at attractive prices and selling them when they are no longer sound investments (ideally because the price has increased to such an extent that it has eroded the margin of safety previously presented).

This does not mean ignoring big cycles. In fact, they are an important component in delivering long-term returns ahead of mandate targets.

As stock prices rise through the cycle, it becomes more difficult to find good opportunities at attractive valuations. Conviction levels for remaining holdings also decline, dictating smaller positions.

When exiting or trimming equity positions, your cash balance will gradually grow – ready to be deployed when the market once again offers attractive opportunities. The size of this cash balance is therefore determined by the results of a bottom-up process; it is not an asset allocation decision.

Cash expands your investment opportunity set from the asset prices currently available to those that will become available in the future as the cycle works its magic.

When fear or even panic prevails, markets will once again present an abundance of opportunities at low prices.

This may sound like a simple, common-sense strategy, but it is difficult to implement. Firstly, it requires immense discipline to execute in real time. Accumulating cash in a strong bull market inevitably dilutes short-term returns and may mean lagging fully invested competing products for a period.