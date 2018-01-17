The more things change, the more graft stays the same

The Sunday Times recently published a snippet from 25 years ago about Stoffel van der Merwe, the retiring secretary-general of the National Party.

"His refusal to accept that anybody in government was accountable for the unbelievable levels of corruption and waste in public funds has finally driven home the realisation: nobody actually governs SA, some people merely have the privilege of looting it," the paper reminded its readers

But wait. Some things do change, even if it’s only a matter of consistently held principles in radically changed circumstances.

When I left SA in 1970 and arrived broke in England, I approached the London editor of a large South African newspaper group with some ideas for articles. My first suggestion was that as Peter Hain, then organising sports boycotts, seemed to be the most hated man in SA, it would be a newsworthy twist to have a rounded profile and an interview with him to balance the vitriol published back home.

"No thank you," said the editor, a kindly old buffer.

"I think we’ve heard quite enough of that young man!"

Instead he commissioned my second pitch: to interview an 80-year-old South African who spoke from his soap box every Sunday at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park.

After a lifetime of adventure, he had had every millimetre of his body — including his face — covered with tattoos, and had

"presold" his entire skin to

a taxidermist for a respectable sum. That old fella will be long dead, though he may live on if a taxidermist’s display case still exhibits his bizarrely tattooed skin ("Yup, every inch," he boasted when I indelicately pressed him).

But 48 years later, Hain remains consistent, despite our dramatic change in regimes. He has been instrumental in initiating a British inquiry into possible money laundering by Zuma and his paymasters while our prosecutors and police cravenly look the other way.

The dedication for Van Onselen’s book reads: "For those in search of history without borders."

He reveals that the run-up to the Anglo-Boer war was not merely a Whitehall-Pretoria spat, as hitherto assumed, but involved considerable intrigue on the part of the many highly paid US engineers working on the Rand.

Today, Hain again shows that our rather parochial sense of South African exceptionalism is susceptible to winds, and principles, without borders.

• Rostron is a journalist and author.