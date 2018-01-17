CARTOON: Cyril the strategist

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Even a slightly higher growth rate will flatter the deficit and debt ratios, so a Cyril spurt could help — but only a little
Climate change measurements show that the western Indian Ocean is warming faster than any other part of the world’s oceans, writes Heather Dugmore
Jan Friederich, the head of Middle East and Africa sovereign ratings at Fitch, talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for SA
Low commodity prices and currency depreciation affect retailer’s sales
Industry executives say trucks do not boast the economies of scale of car manufacturers
The diamond is the size of two golf balls, and is expected to fetch up to $50m; Laurence Graff’s Graff Diamonds is Gem Diamonds’ biggest shareholder
The French president promises more resources to ensure police can maintain security at migration hotspot
Dlamini becomes the first black South African to wear a leader’s jersey in cycling
From rock churches to tame hyenas, this is no run-of-the-mill destination, writes Lesley Stones
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
