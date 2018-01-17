Opinion

CARTOON: Cyril the strategist

17 January 2018 - 05:51
Wednesday, January 17 2018
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Why Ramaphosa ushers in a new era for the ANC

'It's a break from the past which could have implications for the tone, texture and character of the organisation - and how the country is ultimately ...
Politics
23 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Zuma to exit stage, leaving Ramaphosa with twin headaches

Cyril Ramaphosa prefers the long, strategic game, but he faces two burning priorities
Opinion
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Early poll would reduce economic doubt

Ramaphosa is duty-bound to make strong cases for modernising the ANC and reigniting South Africa’s economic growth
Opinion
1 day ago

ANALYSIS: If Jacob Zuma is removed, will Cyril Ramaphosa take over?

It would be cumbersome for Ramaphosa‚ as ANC leader and deputy president of SA‚ to give instruction to a placeholder president who would be his ...
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa positions to take control, signals Zuma's days are numbered

Cyril Ramaphosa insists Zuma must not be humiliated, as the ANC’s top six prepares to meet Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba
Politics
2 days ago
Tuesday, January 16 2018
ANC Conference 2017

