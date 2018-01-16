Diplomacy is in a time warp when economy needs all hands on deck

. President Jacob Zuma is on his way out and is no hard act to improve on. Of immediate importance is to fend off mounting national pressure of redistribution and demand overload, leaving the country short of going bankrupt and slipping into a populist spiral mode.

Luckily, Ramaphosa need not look much further than the National Development Plan as a road map for the future. This erudite, comprehensive blueprint for a better future for all South Africans was allowed to gather dust for some years, while the Zuma administration muddled along in its destructive mode.

Foreign policy is not a topic of general public discourse in SA, as it is not regarded as a bread-and-butter issue. But this parochialism comes at a price. In these times, national wealth creation should be a primary objective of foreign engagement, but this is not the case.

Given the urgency of improved domestic delivery and the exorbitant cost of SA’s foreign policy operations, is it not high time its citizens ask "where’s the beef"?

Among the wise recommendations of the National Development Plan, chapter 7 — which deals with foreign policy — is particularly important as a potentially powerful instrument to contribute more effectively towards solving SA’s economic dilemma. But the Department of International Relations and Co-operation ignored most of the plan’s recommendations and critical paragraphs seem to have been removed in the internet version.

Its foreign policy lodestar is the ANC’s international relations committee discussion document of 2017, an arcane pseudo-Marxist tract garnished with hackneyed clichés and dividing the world simplistically into saints and sinners. The authors of such rhetorical twaddle seem to ignore the fact that times have moved on in the past two decades.

The document blandly ignores the profound impact of economic and security interdependence of nation states, as well as the role of globalisation in contemporary world politics. It ignores the basic fact that there is no altruism in competitive world politics, that winning states only follow their own interests, almost in Darwinian fashion.

Ignoring all of this, it defines economic diplomacy as "building relations with former liberation movements, fraternal parties and progressive forces and opposing the West". In true Walter Mitty fashion, it propagates a foreign policy aimed at profoundly changing the global order despite not having the clout and no longer being taken seriously as an actor of consequence.