Cyril Ramaphosa’s de-emphasis of social welfare

He chose to talk more about investment, growth, facilitating cleaner business with government and more competitive enterprise development, paying a great deal of attention to how government and business efficiency could be improved, while ignoring a role for other stakeholders, notably civil society.

The NEC’s statement actually talks about "strengthening organs of civil society, including street committees and other community-based organisations, understanding that they provide the means through which people can participate fully in changing their lives for the better". The party seems to understand that working with civil society and communities gives meaning to democracies that seek to give their citizens agency. The same cannot be said about their president.

Ramaphosa’s failure to reference civil society, as featured in the NEC’s statement, is a stark indicator of his bias. It exposes him as someone who needs to get back in touch with the mass based organisations and constituencies he once served as general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and as a leading personality in the mass democratic movement against apartheid and now, as the president of the ANC.

Poorer South Africans should be concerned that the change of guard in the ANC is not a development that signals significant change in their lives.

It is of huge concern that Ramaphosa glossed over welfare and social security issues that directly touch the lives of the constituency the ANC claims to serve. These are also areas that civil society works in.

For example, Ramaphosa failed to highlight the NEC’s emphasis on health interventions, such as HIV, cancer, lifestyle choices (smoking, alcohol and sugar consumption) and listeriosis in its January 8 statement. These have become diseases of the poor, further highlighting the systemic failure of the governing party to provide secure and safe shelter and sanitation to large numbers of South Africans.

Of most concern is the ANC’s neglect of the National Health Initiative (NHI), both in its January 8 statement and in Ramaphosa’s speech. The NHI is an important intervention that would improve the lives of millions, if implemented properly. It is widely acknowledged as a policy instrument with important redistributive qualities.