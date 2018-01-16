Opinion

CARTOON: Trump, commoder-in-chief

16 January 2018 - 05:30
‘I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed,’ Trump tells reporters

A immigration deal has collapsed in acrimony after the US president’s shocking slurs about African countries and Haiti
TIM COHEN: Why we vote for idiots — and how not to

Donald Trump’s degrading, racist outburst wipes out Obama’s carefully nurtured global legacy
Africans outraged over ‘racist’ Trump remarks

Ambassadors unanimously agreed the resolution after an emergency session to weigh Trump’s remarks
Pretoria summons American diplomat after Trump slur

US President Trump is said to have referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as ‘sh**hole countries’
