CARTOON: Ramaphosa vs Zuma's gang

15 January 2018 - 05:30
Monday, January 15 2018

NATASHA MARRIAN: Dying horse’s last kicks can still do harm

Zuma’s appointment of a commission of inquiry into state capture has been widely hailed, but it is no more than political dribbling
3 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa wrong to focus on rural land

The redistribution strategy has lacked urgency, and most of the 8% of land transferred has not resulted in viable black-owned farms, writes Anthony ...
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: South Africa's challenges are now even greater

Key signals are needed straight off, starting with new ministers for the captured ones
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Slippery Zuma will not hoodwink Zondo

Neither Judge Ray Zondo nor Chief Justice Mogoeng will have been foolish enough to agree to become involved in anything too easily vulnerable to ...
4 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Will Zuma’s inquiry stave off ejection of a rogue president?

Having now instituted the inquiry, Zuma can legitimately argue that he is not a rogue president who will ignore directives from the ANC
4 days ago

