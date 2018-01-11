Nationalisation of SA’s central bank will not deliver miracles

It has become common cause that personalities, and not necessarily conference deliberations and resolutions tend to take centre stage during elective political party conferences.

This unwittingly becomes the public discourse, relegating to the back burner an important aspect that has a direct effect on the lives of citizens — the conference resolutions.

This trend is to some extent understandable for a variety of reasons. Contestation at party conferences is a welcome trend and not emphasising figures who are elected becomes almost impossible.

The only danger is relegating resolutions to the periphery in the public discourse.

But now that the Nasrec dust has cleared and the political contests settled, it must be noted that delegates at the ANC’s conference made some of the most bold and assertive pronouncements on land, wealth tax and competition policy.

Of particular interest is the conference pronouncement on the long-standing debate on the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank.

Several commentators have expressed themselves on this question, advancing a variety of arguments — some common, some divergent.

Among these is the public protector, who suggested the mandate of the Bank be changed to focus on economic growth instead of on price stability.

The ANC conference resolved that the Bank be nationalised, that the existing structure of private shareholders be done away with and that the central bank should have greater interaction with the minister of finance.

It also resolved that the Bank should take job creation and economic growth into account without sacrificing price stability when deciding on monetary policy and interest rates.

After the ANC conference, the Bank said its private shareholders received nominal returns and had no say over monetary policy.

The history of modern central banking, anchored on the role of lender of last resort, can be traced to the 17th-century establishment of the Bank of England and the Swedish Riksbank. Before then, central banks had been established to finance expensive government operations. At establishment, most central banks were privately owned, but this has changed over the past decade.

Nationalising central banks is nothing new. The trend began in the late 1930s as part of governments’ responses to the aftermath of the Great Depression, with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being the first to be nationalised in 1936. The Oesterreichische National Bank of Austria was the most recent to be nationalised, in 2010.

Today, the majority of central banks are publicly owned.

The South African Reserve Bank was established in 1921 as a privately owned entity. Its mandate includes achieving and maintaining price stability in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth. This is quantified by setting an inflation target against which to measure price stability.

The mandate of the Bank of England includes delivering monetary and financial stability through regulating and supervising certain financial institutions, issuing bank notes and operating monetary policy by setting the interest rate. It also monitors and identifies risks in the financial system.