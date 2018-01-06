Wanted: a unifying theory of behavioural economics

Ideology isn’t the only reason for the reluctance, though. Behavioural ideas are difficult to put into economic models. For one thing, many psychological biases and irrationalities involve people behaving in very complex, situation-dependent ways — people may under-react to market movements in one situation, and overreact in another.

Economics models are mathematical in nature, and representing the full complexity of human behaviour with math would make models unwieldy.

A second problem is that drawing too many different insights can lead to a problem called over-fitting — when scientists make models that are so flexible they seem to explain everything but are able to predict nothing. It’s possible to over-fit by making a single model that’s too malleable, but the same result can be achieved by cooking up a different explanation for every different piece of data you want to explain.

Economics already has plenty of the latter kind of over-fitting. Each new question tends to be answered with a new model. Most of the models are mutually contradictory, but economists tend not to lose much sleep over this fact. Given that this practice is already widespread, many economists feel they don’t need behavioural insights in addition — if they can make a new model that relies only on assumptions about technology, or information, cost structures, or other things that would concern a purely rational actor, why bother to add ideas from psychology?

Meanwhile, those economists who do worry about the over-fitting problem fret that bringing psychology into the mix will just make things worse.

So behavioural economics probably won’t become widespread without a more unified theory to tie the paradigm together. Although this hurdle is unfair, the reality is that behaviourism can’t afford to remain as a collection of disparate effects and anomalies.

Enter Xavier Gabaix. The French-born Harvard professor has been on something of a mission to incorporate behavioural economics into the mainstream. In a recent paper, he made behavioural modifications to a standard macro-economic model, and showed how this could resolve a number of puzzling questions all at once. Now, he’s setting his sights higher, with an attempt to create a unified theory of behavioural economics.

Gabaix’s unified theory is based on limited human attention. Standard economic theory requires that consumers and businesspeople pay very close attention to a vast array of prices, quantities and other information. Because keeping track of this flood of information is very costly, it makes sense to think that people economise on what they pay attention to. This kind of economising is called bounded rationality, a term coined by polymathic social scientist Herbert Simon, himself a recipient of the economics Nobel.

Gabaix puts Simon’s idea into elegant yet powerful math. When people in Gabaix’s model receive new information, they only partially incorporate it into their thinking. He applies this idea to a dazzling array of economic questions, and finds that it tends to explain lots of the apparent anomalies and questions that have plagued researchers.