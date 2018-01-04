Bitcoin’s cheap Chinese energy feast nears its end

To understand why China is cracking down on power use by bitcoin miners, have a look at curtailment.

The practice — where producers of wind and solar power cease generation because the entire electricity system is oversupplied — has been a major problem for the country in recent years.

In the northwestern provinces of Xinjiang and Gansu, as much as one-third of wind generation and a quarter of solar was curtailed in the first half of 2017, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Fossil-fuel generating plants have been idle for more than half of the time, and across all fuels, utilisation rates have barely broken above 12 hours a day since 2014.

Amid this glut, bitcoin has been a boon for generators.

Performing the code-cracking that creates the cryptocurrency requires vast amounts of electricity: between 8.27 and 37.22 terawatt-hours a year, close to the power consumption of Estonia or Peru, depending on whose sums you believe.

That means the world’s digital-currency miners have gravitated to the regions where power is cheapest. In recent years, that has been China.