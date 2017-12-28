GADFLY: In the absence of predictions, an overview of 2017’s Asian tech industry

I’m not feeling quite bold enough to make predictions about 2018. After all, a year ago I didn’t get why bitcoin was worth $1,000 (yeah, I know), or why Pokemon Go was so exciting.

Instead, here are a few of my observations about the Asian technology industry over the past 12 months.

Last December, I predicted that 2017 might be the year of the Southeast Asian start-up. This wasn’t some incredible feat of Nostradamus. It was kind of obvious, with a few unicorns in gestation or already born, and Asean home to more than 600-million people and nine growing economies.

Yet the concern I had then still persists, namely that a few countries are attracting most of the money and this will need to change.

While Indonesia almost caught up with Singapore in terms of deals and funding this year, the rest of the region remains way behind. Data from CB Insights up to September 6 show Malaysia, in third place, attracted less than a quarter of the money that leader Singapore received.

Some of those funds will flow over borders as start-ups such as GrabTaxi Holdings and Lazada Group spreading their wings, but it’s not the same as seeding new companies.

It would be a stretch to blame Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group or Didi Chuxing for the continued inequality of funding. But as they keep throwing their cash around, we’ll see the big Southeast Asian start-ups get even bigger. Grab and Lazada are such examples. Some market watchers say Alibaba and Tencent Holdings are beginning to carve up the region’s start-up ecosystem.

If I were to take an optimistic view of this, I’d say more interest and more money can help the region develop. Alibaba and Tencent are without a doubt leaders in social, e-commerce and payments, thus any technologies and know-how they bring could help spur local start-ups.