China’s iron ore imports in October look suspicious, but they’re just an anomaly

The risk is that October’s shock number is over-interpreted by market participants, when in reality it is little more than a statistical anomaly. The customs numbers also didn’t gel with vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodity Forecasts.

Shipping data pegged China’s seaborne imports for October at 87.1-million tonnes, slightly higher than the 86.3-million estimated in September.

While the vessel-tracking numbers don’t align exactly with customs numbers as they exclude overland imports from neighbours such as Mongolia and Russia, they have been a consistently accurate predictor of the official figures. The shipping data suggests that China’s iron ore imports in September weren’t actually a record high, but equally, the imports for October were nowhere near as weak as the customs data indicated.

It wasn’t just iron ore imports that looked somewhat off-colour in October, with strong declines also reported for coal, crude oil, copper, edible vegetable oils and rubber.

Coal imports dropped 21.4% from a month ago, while copper was down by 23.3%, crude oil by 16.2%, vegetable oils by 21.7% and rubber by 19.7%. Declines of these magnitudes make it all the more likely that October was pay back for an extremely strong September. While there were good reasons for some retreat in October’s commodity imports, the customs figures have likely overstated the issue.

Iron ore imports are likely to moderate over winter as authorities mandate steel output cuts in a bid to limit pollution from coal-powered industries. The major steel-making province of Hebei will limit steel and iron output by 50% in major producing cities including Tangshan, Handan and Shijiazhuang in the winter period from November to March, the official Xinhua News agency reported on November 3.

Efforts to limit the burning of coal are also likely to act as a brake on imports of the polluting fuel over the winter period. The decline in crude oil imports was a surprise, given refineries normally ramp up output ahead of winter, although imports may have been affected by the smaller, independent refiners exhausting their quotas.

Overall, China’s October commodity trade data should be treated with caution, with November’s numbers likely to provide a clearer picture of the extent of any slowdown.

