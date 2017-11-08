The Communications Ministry is the worst yet created by Zuma

One of the worst ministries ever to be created under the Zuma administration is the ministry of communications. Over the past decade the department has had countless ministers who have come and gone without achieving anything of significance. Whether it be digital migration or the proper governance of the public broadcaster, it seems there is something about this ministry that makes its incumbents unable to complete the tasks that face them.

The late Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, who couldn’t otherwise be faulted, ended up camped in court with the ICT industry; Roy Padayachie was moved along before anything serious could be ascribed to him; Yunus Carrim, who has his head screwed on right, was not allowed to touch the SABC board and, in effect, got fired by Hlaudi Motsoeneng before he could meet the digital migration deadline. I don’t even want to count Siphiwe Nyanda, who was most concerned about which series of BMW he was driving; and to top it all there was the spectacular failure called Faith Muthambi, who both stuffed up the digital migration and ran the public broadcaster into the ground.

With this chequered history it seemed too good to be true to have someone like Ayanda Dlodlo appointed. She poured her soul into the job, achieving in six months the kind of credibility the incumbent had not seen in a long time. But in typical President Jacob Zuma fashion, she did not last two minutes. In her short time there she presented a solid messaging for government, attempted to clean up the broadcaster and the dismembered digital migration policy, and re-inspired communicators to rise to the challenge of polishing government’s battered image.

Sadly, this all stands to be reversed if the appointment of Mmamoloko Kubayi is anything to go by. Don’t get me wrong. I think Kubayi did quite well as energy minister, and all analysis points to the likelihood that she was removed because she was not quick enough in implementing the president’s nuclear bidding, or because the president no longer considered her an ally ahead of the bloodbath that awaits the ANC next month.