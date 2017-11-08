The Communications Ministry is the worst yet created by Zuma
A litany of ministers over the years have either been proficient — and so removed — or incapable of getting anything done, writes JJ Tabane
One of the worst ministries ever to be created under the Zuma administration is the ministry of communications. Over the past decade the department has had countless ministers who have come and gone without achieving anything of significance. Whether it be digital migration or the proper governance of the public broadcaster, it seems there is something about this ministry that makes its incumbents unable to complete the tasks that face them.
The late Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, who couldn’t otherwise be faulted, ended up camped in court with the ICT industry; Roy Padayachie was moved along before anything serious could be ascribed to him; Yunus Carrim, who has his head screwed on right, was not allowed to touch the SABC board and, in effect, got fired by Hlaudi Motsoeneng before he could meet the digital migration deadline. I don’t even want to count Siphiwe Nyanda, who was most concerned about which series of BMW he was driving; and to top it all there was the spectacular failure called Faith Muthambi, who both stuffed up the digital migration and ran the public broadcaster into the ground.
With this chequered history it seemed too good to be true to have someone like Ayanda Dlodlo appointed. She poured her soul into the job, achieving in six months the kind of credibility the incumbent had not seen in a long time. But in typical President Jacob Zuma fashion, she did not last two minutes. In her short time there she presented a solid messaging for government, attempted to clean up the broadcaster and the dismembered digital migration policy, and re-inspired communicators to rise to the challenge of polishing government’s battered image.
Sadly, this all stands to be reversed if the appointment of Mmamoloko Kubayi is anything to go by. Don’t get me wrong. I think Kubayi did quite well as energy minister, and all analysis points to the likelihood that she was removed because she was not quick enough in implementing the president’s nuclear bidding, or because the president no longer considered her an ally ahead of the bloodbath that awaits the ANC next month.
It seemed too good to be true to have someone like Ayanda Dlodlo appointed. She poured her soul into the job, achieving in six months the kind of credibility the incumbent had not seen in a long time. But in typical President Jacob Zuma fashion, she did not last two minutes.
However, in this context the communications portfolio is vulnerable again under Kubayi, who is in no man’s land with Zuma watching her like a hawk. The delay in appointing the interim SABC board sent the message that Zuma is not finished with the SABC, though his agenda may have been hobbled by the board Parliament concocted for him. I have it on good authority that he woke up too late in the process and so failed to influence the choice of names that ended up before him.
The SABC has been the undoing of many of the ministers who held the communications portfolio, and this trend seems likely to continue. Dlodlo had already deadlocked with the interim board about who to appoint as executives, and while fighting for this she got fired. Kubayi’s first big move, as she accepted the poisoned chalice, was to appeal the judgment [of the Pretoria High Court that curbs the Communications Minister’s powers when it comes to SABC board members], which had been hailed by industry stakeholders as progressive, shielding the SABC from the needless political interference that has stumped its growth as an independent public broadcaster.
This appeal makes no sense other than if it is a clear instruction from a desperate Zuma, who loathes independent institutions. With an independent board and a court judgment in hand giving it carte blanche to appoint the SABC executive, the broadcaster was about to enter a new era.
This is shaping up to be yet another ministerial appointment that will end in tears, because whoever assumes power in 2019 — or earlier — will have to fire Kubayi to have yet another attempt at resurrecting the SABC.
• Tabane is author of Lets Talk Frankly and host of Power Perspective on Power 987.
Please sign in or register to comment.