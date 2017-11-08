Syria report gives Russia chance to take a stand on chemical weapons

Russia has an opportunity to uphold the moral authority of international sanctions against the use of chemical weapons and — in the unlikely event that it does — enhance its prestige as a leader in global health security. Everything depends on how President Vladimir Putin responds to the report by a joint panel of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the UN that found Syria’s air force responsible for weaponising and using sarin chemicals against villagers in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Predictably, the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad has rejected the panel’s findings.

Russia, Syria’s most important ally, wants to study the panel’s findings before it decides whether to support the renewal of the 2015 UN mandate to investigate the atrocious breach in chemical security. The UN enacted a resolution that banned the production and stockpiling of chemical weapons (including sarin gas) that went into effect on April29 1997. Syria and Russia are signatories to the resolution that renders the sarin attack a war crime.

Discovered by German chemists Schrader, Ambros, Rudgier and Van de Linde (thus the acronym sarin), the gas was ordered by the German Army Weapons Office to be incorporated into artillery shells and mass produced, but it was not used in combat out of fear for the drastic Allied retaliation expected in response to its cruel effects and consequences.

Sarin gas inhibits the enzyme that breaks down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, leaving a lethal excess of it in the neuronal synapse. Here is a list of effects: salivation, lacrimation (tearing), urination, profuse sweating, diarrhoea, vomiting, narrowing of the pupils, bronchoconstriction, excess lung phlegm, muscle weakness, paralysis, small-muscle twitches, possible coma and death.

Sarin has no smell or taste and can be mixed with water. It is absorbed through skin, membranes and lungs and causes excruciating pain, blurred vision and restricted breathing. Exposed to lethal doses, convulsions, paralysis and death within 10 minutes are the result.

Treatment requires the immediate removal of the gas by washing patients and removing their contaminated clothes as well as deploying medical countermeasures such as atropine, an anticholinergic, that rebuilds the body’s defences.

The dawn assault on Khan Sheikhoun indiscriminately affected and killed dozens of civilians and many children. It is regarded as one of the worst chemical atrocities in the Syrian conflict. At the time, the field co-ordinator of the Alrahama Hospital in Khan Sheikhoun noted that "most kids arrived already dead, especially the infants. They were more affected than the adults."

In contravention of international law and the most humanitarian norms, sources noted that the hospital itself was attacked, "disrupting medical care" as "rockets ripped through the hospital walls". Most of the families exposed to the attack could not be reached for treatment and most were simply too poor to flee.

This was not the first time sarin gas was applied as a chemical weapon. Its first known use was in March 1988 when Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces attacked the Kurdish town of Halabja and caused 5,000 civilian deaths.

In the same year, towards the end of the Iran-Iraq war, sarin gas was used four times against Iranian troops.

In 1994, in response to court rulings against Japan’s Aum Shinrikyo, the cult launched an attack on the apartment complex where the judges lived in the Kaichi Heights area of Matsumoto, killing eight people and affecting 200.

Aum Shinrikyo struck again on March 20 1995, releasing sarin gas on three lines of the Tokyo Metro during rush hour, killing 12 people, severely injuring 50 and causing serious vision problems for 5,000 more individuals. According to the OPCW-UN panel report, Khan Sheikhoun is one of the worst atrocities perpetrated in the Syrian conflict and the panel regards it as a war crime. The question is whether the Assad government will be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for prosecution.

Syria is a signatory to the ICC’s founding law, the Rome Statute, which means it is bound by the obligation not to "defeat the object and purpose of the treaty". The statute defines crimes against humanity as a set of acts committed as "part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population".

These include torture, rape, enforced disappearance, acts of extermination, wilful killing, bombardment of undefended towns, villages or buildings, murdering prisoners of war, intentionally attacking markets, schools, and hospitals, wilfully impeding relief supplies and using chemical weapons, including what is referred to as "asphyxiating gases".

However, as Syria never ratified the Rome Statute, the ICC has no independent authority to investigate or prosecute crimes committed in the country, which is why the investigation was carried out by the OPCW-UN panel.

Following the panel’s recent published findings, the UN Security Council has the authority to refer jurisdiction to the ICC to prosecute the Syrian regime. In 2014, Russia and China blocked an effort to give jurisdiction to the ICC in Syria. The political cover was taken as licence by the Syrian government to conduct widespread war and commit crimes against humanity.

How will Russia and China respond to the UN Security Council this time around? Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said Russia would revisit the extension of the panel’s mandate after his government had studied the report. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang remarked that China hoped the investigation had provided conclusive proof and its recommendations were professional, objective and fair.

Will geopolitics once again override international criminal law and justice? UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres stands by the findings of the panel and is firm on the continuation of its work.

The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said the Security Council "must send a clear message that the use of chemical weapons by anyone will not be tolerated".

The world is clearly heading towards a showdown that will test the resolve of those who stand by the moral authority of international sanctions against the use of chemical weapons.

Haley has been good on the issue. But the US’s authority would be greater if it had taken responsibility for its criminal use of dioxin-containing Agent Orange during the Vietnam war.

A forthcoming book by Le Ke Son and Charles Bailey — From Enemies to Partners: Vietnam, the US and Agent Orange — documents how 73.8-million litres of Agent Orange were used to denude forests and destroy crops, exposing as many as 4.1-million Vietnamese and 2.8-million American military personnel to its effects.

Because of the efforts of Vermont senator Patrick Leahy, the US Congress appropriated $201.2m to support disabled Vietnamese and assist with cleaning-up operations. But this is not enough — $1.6bn is required to clean up the last contaminated military base alone. Moreover, such expenditure should be included in the administration’s budget rather than depend on the mood of Congress. For that to happen requires the US to take legal responsibility for its past, as much as Syria needs to take legal responsibility for its current use of chemical weapons. No US administration has done so yet.

• James is visiting professor at Columbia University’s Medical Centre and School of International and Public Affairs, and special adviser on global health security and diplomacy.