Helen Suzman’s legacy continues to shine a light on the political process

Her speeches in the House attracted international attention and put pressure on the government to reform. Yet it was in the 1950s that Suzman’s political instincts were forged. Elected to Parliament for the first time in 1953 on the UP’s ticket, she found a party at sea, rudderless and adrift. The UP had made so many compromises on "native policy" over the previous decade that it lacked all sense of integrity and conviction.

Jan Smuts had died in 1950 and JGN Strauss was proving an ineffectual successor. He was the kind of political leader, Suzman wrote in her memoirs, who "chose to placate his enemies at the expense of his friends".

On Strauss’s watch, the UP had supported the Separate Amenities Bill at its second reading (Suzman defied the whip and refused to vote for it) before eventually reversing its position.

Strauss opposed plans to remove coloured voters from the common roll, but he refused to give a cast-iron assurance that the UP would restore the coloured franchise should the Nats succeed in their plans. Strauss’s policy platform was a pale imitation of the National Party’s own: "white leadership with just recognition of non-European aspirations", a polysyllabic clunker that convinced or galvanised nobody.

Sir De Villiers Graaff, who replaced Strauss as leader in 1956, was a great disappointment to the liberals in the UP. Suzman would later recall that his favourite piece of advice to the caucus on controversial issues was "‘when in doubt, leave out’". As historian Alex Mouton notes in his book on leaders of the parliamentary opposition before 1994, Graaff relied on public opinion surveys to determine what voters wanted. He would then appoint a succession of committees to develop policy. In this way, he foreshadowed the contemporary obsession with focus groups as a guide to policy formulation.

Graaff took a leaf out of Alexandre Ledru-Rollin’s book. He was the 19th century French politician who said: "There go the people. We are their leaders and therefore we must follow them." Indeed, Graaff wrote in his own memoirs that MPs were in large measure "mouthpieces of the people". Their task was to "render articulate … the views of the ordinary citizen".

Confronted with the UP’s ambivalence about racist laws, its policy prevarications and lacklustre leadership, Suzman considered not standing again in the 1958 election. But her sense of responsibility ensured that she did. The following year, she and 11 of her like-minded colleagues finally broke with the UP after its congress, at which the party reneged on earlier promises to transfer land to blacks. The result was the birth of the Progressive Party on November 13 1959.

Over the course of her long life, Suzman championed the causes of liberalism, constitutionalism and nonracialism within the context of a market-driven economy.

She did so by being clear, consistent and principled — and by refusing, to borrow the words of historian Hermann Gilliomee, to "bat on her opponents’ pitch".

Hers is a legacy of which SA, and the DA in particular, can be proud.

• Cardo is a DA MP and the party’s spokesman on economic development.