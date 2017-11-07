Blame ANC for municipalities’ debt woes

At the start of then finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s much vaunted Back to Basics programme in 2014, about 86 municipalities were identified as dysfunctional. That dysfunctionality relates to the ability of those municipalities to generate and collect revenue, manage their expenditure and procurement and deliver basic services. But equally, it points to their inability to appoint senior staff and, more importantly, staff of quality. Three years later, the number of dysfunctional municipalities has not changed significantly.

So where is the national and provincial government in all this? Section 139(5) of the Constitution places an obligation on the provincial cabinet to impose a recovery plan aimed at securing the municipality’s ability to meet its obligations to provide basic services or its financial commitments. And where a province fails to act, section 139(7) imposes the same responsibility on the Cabinet at national level. Have they done so? So far, there seems to be little evidence of this.

The provincial MECs responsible for co-operative governance have done very little to assist municipalities. Interventions have been few and far between.

Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen heads the interministerial task team dealing with the crisis. He has attended only two portfolio committee meetings in 2017. Even the meeting to discuss the Eskom debt at municipalities was held in his absence.

His responses to queries and correspondence have been noncommunicative and lacklustre, demonstrating a distinct proclivity to shrug off such pertinent issues.

Van Rooyen, in a written response, indicated that he would ensure close monitoring of the interventions and compliance — and yet the actual implementation thereof has been distinctly lacking, leaving municipalities and consumers to fend for themselves.

Our legislation has created the municipal financial recovery service, housed at the Treasury, to assist municipalities in financial distress. But the fact of the matter is that, if it has been utilised at all, it has been completely ineffective in turning the financial situation of these municipalities around.

The lack of intervention by the minister and his MECs at provincial level has resulted in consumers who pay their bills regularly being cut off to penalise municipalities that fail to pay their bulk bill to Eskom. While this is within the legal framework, it can hardly be considered fair. It is time for the minister to take his head out of the sand. The people of SA cannot be made to suffer for the ineffectiveness of the ANC and its cadres.

• Mileham MP is DA shadow co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister.