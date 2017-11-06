Digital revolution in the banking sector propels India into future

Cancelled currency drove people to use electronic payment platforms, while simultaneously having the significant effect of clamping down on illicit monies in the informal economy. With just 3% of Indians paying income tax, technology is now also being used as a tool to improve the fortunes of both state and central government treasuries.

More than 1-billion Indians have signed up since 2012 for biometric identity controls under the Aadhaar scheme, which consequently allowed for the rapid provision of more than 270-million "no-frills" bank accounts. The shift to digitisation and extending bank accounts across the country enables smarter targeted distribution of subsidies, supported by a reduction in leakages, an issue that has plagued the system.

By skipping the introduction of traditional "landline" technologies and moving directly to mobile phones, a massive uptake in users has been created by data, which is arguably the cheapest anywhere globally.

At a company level, the entrepreneurial spirit, combined with embracing mobile in India, has led to resounding tech success stories. Paytm, India’s leading e-wallet provider, was founded in 2010 and benefited hugely from 2016’s demonetisation experiment. The company went from urbanite convenience to a farming and rural community necessity as cash transactions dried up overnight, essentially making online payments the method of payment.

In just a few weeks, 20-million new users were added to its user base of 150-million, resulting in Paytm processing more transactions a day than India’s combined credit and debit card users.

The shift from cash to digital transactions is as much about having the facilities as it is about leading cultural changes, and companies such as Paytm, which witnessed a transformational pick-up in users, are enabling this move.

A University of California, Berkeley, study found that Indian-born entrepreneurs had founded 7% of all Silicon Valley start-ups between 1980 and 1998. By 2012 this had increased to 14%. But a growing number are returning to India. The Silicon Valley of India, in Bangalore, is now home to more than 900 IT firms, including global giants such as Oracle and Wipro, which operate alongside local innovators that have been facilitated by government initiatives since 1991.