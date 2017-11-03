GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES
Why tip-top trustees are vital for holding keys to public sector fund
With its defined-benefit structure and vulnerability to possible capture, pension scheme needs steady hands
03 November 2017 - 06:02
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.