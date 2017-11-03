WHITE PAPER
SA needs to move on legislation for securing migrants’ rights
ILO warns South Africa to avoid a system that forces migrants underground and distorts labour competition
03 November 2017 - 06:18
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.