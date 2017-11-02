Yes, Ann Crotty, HCI is a good corporate citizen plus more

The due diligence was completed, the agreement of sale was signed and the many regulatory requirements for a related party transaction in a listed environment were complied with, including obtaining external opinions that the terms of the transaction were fair and reasonable, and allowing shareholders to vote on the matter by special resolution requiring 75% approval in a vote from which HCI was precluded as it was the related party.

The transaction has the smallest effect on HCI. Before it, we owned 52% of Vukani and Galaxy Bingo and 47,5% of Tsogo. After the transaction, we will own about 50,5% of all three.

We were not able to approach the competition authorities prior to the signing of the sale agreement but immediately it was signed, we notified them of the transaction and that we believed it did not require any further approval by the competition authorities since they had already approved it.

Our group had done a very similar transaction in the Hospitality Property Fund in which Tsogo applied for permission to merge the fund into Tsogo and had been granted permission to take control of it.

Subsequently, it restructured several of its hotel properties by transferring them into the fund. Out of an abundance of caution, it applied for an opinion from the authorities, for which there is provision in the legislation, confirming no further approvals were necessary by the competition authorities. This was provided.

Again, out of caution, HCI applied for such an opinion from the authorities. There are time limits for them to provide such an opinion and we were months ahead of the date required. To our utter amazement, having extended the maximum period allowed for a decision, they said we could not rely on previous approvals as we had taken too long to implement them, and the manner in which we were acquiring a majority share in Tsogo was different from that previously contemplated by the authorities.

There were no time limits attached to the previous approvals, nor were any limits placed on how we might achieve our majority stake.

We applied to the tribunal for relief, but without success and ultimately were driven to the Competition Appeal Court for a ruling that, in effect, says once the authorities have approved a merger, one is free to implement it without haste in one’s own good time and in the most efficient manner one chooses, without having to revert to the authorities on the detail.

Their responsibility was to decide whether there was any reason HCI should not take control of the assets involved. If they had ruled there was no problem, the authorities would not get the right to reverse their previous approval. What floodgates is Crotty talking about? This has nothing to do with defiance on our part. It simply is to do with the fact that we are entitled to implement our merger at this stage and are not obliged to jump through more hoops.

In all fairness I say we jumped through a lot of hoops to do a fairly simple transaction, spending millions of rand and providing months and months of work for an army of professional and regulatory personnel. It has taken a full year to implement. This is certainly no example of it being easy to do business in SA!

Given the judgment, I would hope Crotty and the publications she writes for might wish us well with a transaction supported by a huge majority of the shareholders of both companies and having zero effect on competition, instead of whining on behalf of nobody in particular.

• Copelyn is HCI CEO.