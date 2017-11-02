How Legal Practice Act overlooks the spirit of pro bono work

Major public interest legal matters require an investment of many hours because the facts are often complex, the consultation processes wide and the law in foreign jurisdictions must be researched for possible precedents — but these hours are often spread over years. Public interest matters often result in an innovation in South African jurisprudence.

The emoluments attachment order matter spearheaded by Webber Wentzel’s Odette Geldenhuys was reported to the firm in 2014 and proceeded through hard-fought and successful applications in the high court and Constitutional Court.

The final victory came in June when Parliament approved legislation to amend shortcomings in the Magistrate’s Court Act that had been abused by unscrupulous credit providers.

"Between 2014 and 2015, successfully opposing appeals to the Constitutional Court and succeeding in a confirmation application in the Constitutional Court in 2016, attending Parliament when the offending legislation was amended in June 2017 and attending the implementation of the bills of costs in favour of our clients in late 2017 required just shy of 1,400 hours," Geldenhuys says.

"It was possible to do this … because of the aggregation of pro bono hours. The Webber Wentzel Pro Bono Practice Group undertakes major public interest matters because the pro bono obligation of all the legal professionals [is] aggregated and undertaken by a five full-time and two part-time attorneys."

The head of public interest at Bowman Gilfillan, Liesl Williams, says SA has a well-established pro bono culture that the Legal Practice Act failed to take into account.

"The term ‘community service’ and the contents of section 29 of the act do not align with the philosophy, spirit or practice of pro bono and that is disturbing," she says. "Will the Legal Practice Act undermine or set back pro bono? This would be a situation the poor and needy in this country can ill-afford."

Cliffe, Dekker, Hofmeyr director of pro bono and human rights practice Jacquie Cassette says that depending on how community service is defined, section 29 of the act might divert resources away from the provision of traditional pro bono services to the poor.

"This will all depend on the regulations made by the minister, who is given a wide discretion to determine whether community service is to be imposed on practitioners and, if so, what will constitute community service and what will be its requirements. There are concerns about the constitutionality of vesting such wide and uncircumscribed power in the minister," she says.

It is now obligatory for legal practitioners to offer a required number of hours for pro bono work. Attorneys and advocates can approach the public directly to offer pro bono services.

"There is no substitute for direct legal representation," says ProBono.Org director Erica Emdon.

Wyngaard says there is a lot of scope for attorneys to become innovative. "The 24-hour rule is the minimum. There is no law saying that attorneys can’t do more ," he says.

Emdon says undertaking some pro bono work every year should be an essential hallmark of being a legal professional.

"Our professional duty must include a moral and ethical commitment to giving back, and it should not be necessary to mandate this. But in the absence of the profession undertaking this core duty voluntarily, we have no choice but to make it mandatory.

"Perhaps over time, this necessity will fall way, but for now, we need it. And we have to look to section 29 of the Legal Practice Act to provide it."

The Law Society, Black Lawyers Association and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers intend to pass on to the broader legal fraternity the results of their consultative workshops and hope to present a clear position to the government and recommendations for amendments to the act.