South Africa does not need a higher minimum wage, it needs to improve its structural problems

We have all heard the claims that a higher minimum wage would benefit the economy by giving workers more money to spend, thereby increasing aggregate demand and SA’s GDP. Raising the minimum wage does not increase aggregate demand at all, because any extra money paid to workers would have merely come from the firms or consumers in the form of higher prices.

Either way, this money already existed in the economy and would have been spent no matter what. Add inflation to the mix, and SA’s real GDP, which is the GDP corrected for changes in prices, would fall.

Finally, raising the minimum wage would put a strain on SA’s already thin labour market. By the laws of supply and demand in the labour market, settling a wage above the natural market wage will cause some people to be forced to work fewer hours or lose their jobs.

The wage workers should be paid, the natural market wage, is the equilibrium price for labour as determined by competitive forces in the labour market. It is true that labour markets in different industries will respond somewhat differently to changes in wages. However, economists agree that the model described above shows the consequences in standard labour markets where minimum wage workers are most likely found.

Simply put, as labour becomes more expensive, companies are more likely to substitute technology for workers, more likely to hire fewer workers for longer hours, more likely to offer fewer benefits, and/or limit training in an effort to control other costs associated with labour. It is also worth noting that the workers most at risk of being let go or having their hours reduced are lower-skilled workers. At risk of becoming public enemy number one, I am inclined to argue that the wage lower-skilled workers are already getting is better than no wage at all.

Instead of focusing on raising the minimum wage, government officials’ time would be better spent improving the structural problems in SA that have caused the market equilibrium wage to be so low: poor education and training, low population mobility and regulations on investment and innovation. As the economy grows, so too will wages.

I did not study economic development to abandon the interests of the poor and disadvantaged. On the contrary, I became an economist to examine the source of the economic hardships that trap so many people around the world in poverty and help find remedies.

Raising the minimum wage is not a remedy, not a solution. Low wages are a symptom of larger sicknesses in the South African labour market.

• Wellman has an MA in applied economics and is a Fulbright Scholar at the Free Market Foundation